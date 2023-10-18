This all-time great way dealing with a bot on Tinder will surely never be bettered

Weird World

There are two ways you can handle coming across a bot on Tinder (or indeed anywhere else, for that matter).

You can hit delete and put your phone down in a frustrated huff. Or you can decide to have some fun, and this person decided to really have some fun.

The exchange was shared by 0ARiPHYncK4tHUKV over on Reddit and it’s an evergreen delight.

It must be love …

‘Fucking bots dude 🤣🤣🤣 What’s the purpose of these things again? To steal your money or what?’

LeAristocrat ‘😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣 why can’t I ever find someone this funny and creative to talk to on dating apps.’

ashley393 ‘Have you tried being a bot?’

KevinTheSeaPickle ‘Now I need to survive a date without losing my organs 😰’

Source Reddit u/0ARiPHYncK4tHUKV