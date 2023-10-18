Videos

This Northern Irish caller’s tale of a cattle attack (well, maybe) on Talk TV is two minutes very well spent

Poke Staff. Updated October 18th, 2023

We hesitate to suggest you ever tune into Talk TV, but in this case we’ll make an exception.

It’s David from Coleraine’s call about a cattle attack, presumably in the light of various news reports about the dangers posed by cattle near public footpaths.

And it’s two minutes very well spent.

And if you, like us, wanted to know how it ended …

10/10, no notes.

Source Twitter @chuckthomasuk Image Unsplash Subtle Cinematics