This Northern Irish caller’s tale of a cattle attack (well, maybe) on Talk TV is two minutes very well spent

We hesitate to suggest you ever tune into Talk TV, but in this case we’ll make an exception.

It’s David from Coleraine’s call about a cattle attack, presumably in the light of various news reports about the dangers posed by cattle near public footpaths.

And it’s two minutes very well spent.

David phoned in to say he was almost killed by a cow. The next two minutes were pure Alan Partridge.@lizziecundy @virtualash @AccidentalP #accidentalpartridge pic.twitter.com/VhJGMFzKQX — Chuck Thomas (@chuckthomasuk) April 16, 2023

And if you, like us, wanted to know how it ended …

David's call has just hit 200,000 views! If you're interested, it gets better. He is how it ended. pic.twitter.com/i6vo8xc0oF — Chuck Thomas (@chuckthomasuk) April 19, 2023

10/10, no notes.

Two minutes of liquid TV https://t.co/6K3BXFAhGP — Stewart Wood (@StewartWood) April 18, 2023

To be fair, that was better than the other 99% of bollocks on Talkshit TV. — Master_Blaster (@MBlaster1000) April 17, 2023

This is wonderful. I still have no idea what this caller was trying to say. https://t.co/4XvFQ51fJ1 — Ian Collins (@iancollinsuk) April 17, 2023

I’ve been laughing my arse off at this for about 10 minutes now. https://t.co/VvRtfG2mXw pic.twitter.com/ZgIfEVEqQu — Moog (@a_toots) April 17, 2023

