You just know this Amsterdam hotel notice was written after bitter experience

The interestingly named u/FlatulentWallaby spotted a notice that suggests the creator understands human nature – from bitter experience.

They shared a photo of it on r/funny with the title –

This hotel in Amsterdam knows its audience

You can almost hear the weary sigh behind those words.

Here’s what Reddit users thought.

Honestly, it seems like it would be better to pay the 150 than to tamper with the smoke detector. (Not that’s I’m advocating for this or anything.)

MrCowGoesMoo

It’s Amsterdam. There are rules. Then there are rules with a sign. Then there are rules with a sign and a fine specified on a sign. And then at the end of the spectrum there is that dude in high-vis vest standing right near the signing making sure you don’t drive on your bicycle through a construction side.

Tovarish_Petrov

I’ve stayed at that exact hotel. Really nice place. I appreciate the fact that movin’ on up is played in the lifts, which gave me the giggles after getting some coughs “coffee” from the local coffee shops. Fun fact, that building was originally the factory that made the Aero chocolate bars.

MikeMac1997

I’ve never understood this. Just go for a walk outside like a normal person and smoke. I’m the highest pothead ever but even I can just go for a walk outside so I don’t bother other people.

basisforaday13

Tourist at the front desk… … but … it’s Amsterdam…

BodhiSeppuku

I mean you are technically still breaching the rules when you are consuming recreational drugs. Good luck enforcing that when there’s this big fuck off dragon guarding my room though.

TheRealSeptimus

So, rich people get a smoking permit?

embertml

Dude, smoke your joint like a civilized person. On a park bench behind a parole office on the bad side of town.

the_clash_is_back

I love how it’s not even ‘if’ just straight up ‘when’

killmetwice1234

Jason_sos made a good argument for having the rules.

I stayed in a hotel once that was all non-smoking and the room reeked of cigarettes. Not like someone just did it once, but like there was a chain smoker in there the week before. I tried to get my room changed because I couldn’t even stand to be in there, but the hotel was completely booked. To all of those that break the rules and do it anyway, you suck. You may think it’s not a big deal but think of everyone else that is in there after you, and whether you realize it or not, we CAN tell.



We can’t vouch for this comment, but it seems possible.

When in Amsterdam, Snoop Dogg rents a houseboat so he does not have to deal with these hotel rules.

Rouge_69

Source r/funny Image vwalakte on Freepik