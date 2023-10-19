‘What is a subtle sign someone isn’t a good person?’ – 21 dead discreet giveaways

Life

There are good people out there and there are bad people, but it’s not always immediately clear which is which, obviously.

But it’s the little signs that can sometimes give them away. Why are we wanging on like a bad self-help audiobook?

Because @Real_jaeflex just went viral – wildly viral – after they asked this over on Twitter.

What is a subtle sign someone isn’t a good person? — Jae (@Real_jaeflex) October 13, 2023

‘What is a subtle sign someone isn’t a good person?’

And the answers came thick and fast. Here are our favourite discreet – and sometimes not so discreet – giveaways.

1.

“That’s just how I am” ass people. https://t.co/zwlx7Oz27P — Virgola Davis ♍️ (@MeechOfTrades) October 15, 2023

2.

They’re fixated on being perceived as a good person. https://t.co/rf47y16pzd — Black Ashley (@ashleysimpo) October 15, 2023

3.

How they treat waiters. https://t.co/UwWjhUsUkz — Dr. Chinonso Egemba (@aproko_doctor) October 14, 2023

4.

5.

6.

What they keep telling you what someone else is saying about you. — DECIDER ➍ (@Spend0Gustav0) October 13, 2023

7.

People that say “ I don’t owe nobody nothing “ in regards to reciprocity or common decency . https://t.co/xX6RFedWsP — Daemonesha Targaryen (@PlainJaneDee_) October 16, 2023

8.

Not taking their empties back to the bar and thanking the bar person . https://t.co/e5TCUzva0n — Harry McNally (@HarryMcNally00) October 18, 2023

9.

they always try to make others out to be “a bad person” without self reflection https://t.co/5xppiR8hSG — De’arra Taylor (@dearra) October 16, 2023

10.

When Your every little success is an opening for criticism and talk down — Chinwendu (@OVivienmary) October 13, 2023

11.