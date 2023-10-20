19 fantastically funny fake facts about superstitions

Exclusive

In honour of the season – and, in particular, last week’s Friday the 13th – we set you a challenge.

You gave us too many to fit in one post, so we picked a few favourites.

1.



Brett Damon

Via

2.

If you sing a Coldplay song backwards on Friday 13th, you will fill your pants involuntarily.

Robb Bryant

3.

The first full moon of the year causes your mum to call you by your full name as if you are 8 years old, and 10 minutes late for bedtime.

Jeff Wilson

4.

It’s bad luck to put shoes on a table. Unless you are wearing them. And dancing. And getting a twenty tucked in your knickers.

Leslie Low

5.

If you read the Daily Mail backwards the world becomes a better place.

Garreth Waites

6.

Opening an umbrella indoors means your fire sprinkler will soon be set off.

Craig McDonald

7.



Jamie Beckwith Wilches

Via

8.

Drinking cold gravy with a fork prevents gout.

Andrew Guy

9.

To prevent any bad luck on Friday the 13th, you have to dance naked in the middle of the street.

Amina Jane Ishaq

10.