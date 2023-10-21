‘What is something people pretend to understand but actually don’t?’ – 19 likely culprits

Life

We’re not sure what made u/AtlasZa ask this question, but we thought it was a good one.

What is something people pretend to understand but actually don’t?

It went down very well with the Ask Reddit crowd, and we picked some of their best suggestions.

I’m 46 years old and I still don’t know how dry cleaning works.

-words-words-words-

Search engine optimization.

Teddyespo

How to be a parent. Believe me when I say that none of us know what we’re doing.

Fatherly_Wizard

My job. I’m a producer at Netflix and lemme tell you, mostly everyone just acknowledges my role and doesn’t have a clue what I’m actually doing. I don’t half the time either.

spelltype

How their phones work.

LucyVialli

The word “literally”.

DBProxy

How a camera works. This might be me, but genuinely how the fuck does it work???

AudreyUIH

