Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Twitter

Hello and welcome to the Poke’s weekly round-up of the things that made us laugh on Twitter – not counting Elon Musk‘s sales figures.

1.

People are often skeptical about the spiritual world, but a clairvoyant once told me I had a gift, and when I got home, there was an envelope on the mat with a free pen in it from Help The Aged. So it just goes to show it’s always worth keeping an open mind. — Jason (@NickMotown) October 24, 2023

2.

3.

Feeling inspired by this parking machine. pic.twitter.com/usiv3DuAej — Simon Harris – Man Behaving Dadly (THAT’S DADLY) (@simonharris_mbd) October 22, 2023

4.

saw a hinge profile that said "dom. cinephile." like what, are you gonna tie me up with an HDMI cable and make me watch the seventh seal? — Rachel Elizabeth (@chaotic_sub) October 20, 2023

5.

My daughter just said Ross Noble looks like what would happen if you gave Robert Smith some Micellar Water. pic.twitter.com/Pdpsgl8AuH — Hannah O'Hanrahahanrahan (@buntyhoven) October 26, 2023

6.

Literally everyone is getting married pic.twitter.com/k3MOVXzY0I — Hanna Dickinson (@hansdickie) October 23, 2023

7.

It's always a bit mad to me that Michelin's main business is rubber tyres, but they also run a globally recognised restaurant rating system. Like if Greggs did baked goods as their main business but also works as OFSTED — Dr Philip Lee (@drphiliplee1) October 23, 2023

8.

Hell hath no fury like a 5 yo who doesn't want his brother to stare at him in the car. — Dadman Walking (@dadmann_walking) October 21, 2023

9.

I took a stuffed dog to the Antiques Roadshow. The expert said, "This is very rare. Do you know what it would fetch if it was in good condition?" I replied, "sticks or a ball I suppose?" No you shut up — Gwendolyn (@GLB_88) October 25, 2023

10.

I think I’ve got repressed memories. I don’t remember what I ate for lunch yesterday. — Sara Says Stop (@PetrickSara) October 26, 2023

11.

Not to be one of those conspiracy theorists but the Krusty Krab, where SpongeBob worked, was definitely a shell company. — FᎪᎢ ᏩᎪNᎠᎪᏞF (@sofarrsogud) October 23, 2023

12.