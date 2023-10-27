23 of the wackiest and tackiest items for sale on the internet

Weird World

There’s no denying that buying things online is a convenient way to do the shopping, whether that’s for groceries, special occasions or just for picking up those things you suddenly need – like a full-size cardboard cut-out of Nicolas Cage or a set of false eyelashes for the car.

You know – the essentials.

But some things available to buy on the internet are – frankly – tacky, poor quality or downright weird. Like these, for example.

1. How heavy are televisions?



(Via)

2. Couch £900. Smell of sh*t – free



(Via)

3. Ever really really hoped a picture was just AI?



(Via)

4. Nothing says ‘I love you, Mum’ like hot dogs and noodles



(Via)

5. Wonder why they scare the grandchildren



(Via)

6. By Quentin Ratantino



(Via)

7. Under house arrest for selling manky bacon?



(Via)

8. Don’t give up the day job



(Via)

9. It’s certainly unique



(Via)

10. Do they come in black?



(Via)

11. Makes a change from chicken legs



(Via)

12. Which animal? A dinosaur?



(Via)