This Saturday Night Live sketch about America’s weights and measures (and so much more) is an imperial treat

This Saturday Night Live sketch has been going wildly viral on Twitter and it’s a proper treat no matter how you measure it.

George Washington’s dream for America pic.twitter.com/liZtGpxPD3 — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 29, 2023

An imperial treat!

And here’s just a fraction of the love people had for it.

I’ve not seen a sketch land so nimbly and perfectly on SNL as this in years. Proper crafted writing. And the fact it’s Nate Bargatze as GW- relative unknown, first time host- is wonderful. Proper star is born moment for me. https://t.co/EzIKfSNszG — rufus jones (@rufusjones1) November 1, 2023

Yep. @natebargatze killed it and I couldn’t be less surprised. Awesome debut, man! https://t.co/4Wh66wlVBV — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) October 29, 2023

‘You asked about temperature.’

Just perfection. https://t.co/eUlwvHRbxD — John Niven HQ (@estellecostanza) November 1, 2023

Nothing is more fun than watching an #SNL sketch unfold in front of you and knowing a minute in that you’re watching a classic https://t.co/d38v133rWZ — That Week In SNL (@ThatWeekInSNL) October 29, 2023

Against all expectation, I enjoyed this. I should recalibrate my curmudgeonly expectations a tad. https://t.co/BahXhRnuGU — Sridhar Ramesh (@RadishHarmers) October 31, 2023

"You asked about the temperature." "I did not!" This is so good. Here's how to understand America, my British friends. https://t.co/GfrUcWd2Sl —  Dr. Waitman W. Beorn (@waitmanwbeorn.com ) (@waitmanb) October 31, 2023

And just in case you were wondering …

I desperately need for people to know that this sketch was written by @streetseidell. From "Google is a Guy" to this. Truly one of the best sketch writers to ever live. https://t.co/Q1N5OA7fiH — Sam Reich (@samreich) October 31, 2023

And here they are!

Been sitting on this one for a while. Thanks to @augustewhite for helping https://t.co/uD2vQxDqnP — Streeter Seidell (@streetseidell) October 29, 2023

Source @nbcsnl