Videos

Absolutely 100% the most impressive sand sculpture you’ll see (wait for it …)

Poke Staff. Updated November 2nd, 2023

We’ve seen a lot of sandcastles in our time and almost every single one of them has been rubbish. Mostly because we’ve basically built them ourselves.

And we can’t even begin to imagine the planning, the imagination, or the sheer persistence required to create a sand sculpture quite so fabulous as this.

It’s mildly NSFW but not really. Wait for it!

Call off the Turner Prize, we’ve found the winner.

Indeed.

Source @Darwin_Approves