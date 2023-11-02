Absolutely 100% the most impressive sand sculpture you’ll see (wait for it …)

Videos

We’ve seen a lot of sandcastles in our time and almost every single one of them has been rubbish. Mostly because we’ve basically built them ourselves.

And we can’t even begin to imagine the planning, the imagination, or the sheer persistence required to create a sand sculpture quite so fabulous as this.

It’s mildly NSFW but not really. Wait for it!

Call off the Turner Prize, we’ve found the winner.

Whoever that moulded that, deserves an award for being creative. — WabbitzbrandPBD/0527 (@ChidiThelma) November 2, 2023

When the ocean water washed up! https://t.co/qlS1Pllg78 — Shane (@THE_KID_IN_NATI) November 2, 2023

Indeed.

Source @Darwin_Approves