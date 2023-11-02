People are flocking to say what they think about this so-called shepherd’s pie
A Redditor named u/Isis caused an outcry on r/UKFood when they shared a photo of a favourite childhood meal.
They described it –
‘Shepherd’s Pie the way my mum used to make (with macaroni cheese on top) and sweetcorn on the side’
And this is how that looks.
We’re not sure whether the cigarettes add to the nostalgia – but the food alone was enough to get Reddit rushing for the pitchforks.
That’s not a Shepherd’s pie
EquivalentSnap
Or macaroni cheese
Leonidas199x
I believe they call it “fusion cuisine”. Personally, I’d call it the reason to not go to their dinner party.
MedievalFolkDance
Was the shepherd Italian?
mynameisnotthom
Macaroni instead of mash? I’m…not sure how I feel about that.
gsur72
Upside down spag bol.
SnooTomatoes8299
Just because you call it shepherd’s pie, doesn’t mean it is shepherd’s pie.
wildgoldchai
Either this is pure trolling or the Channel 5 TV buy-in to Reddit.
ElectronicTripp8755
You wot, m8?
justfish09
…. and can I get a side of Lambert And Butler gaspers with that please?
ukteaboy
TheYankunian was in no way sitting on the fence.
I’d rather eat the cigarettes.
The only thing palatable about this recipe is the hilarious commentary
