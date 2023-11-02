This hilariously direct payoff to this Tinder exchange is a textbook example of ‘mission failed successfully’

Life

To the world of Tinder again, and this exchange which ended up hilariously direct is surely a textbook example of ‘mission failed successfully’.

It was shared over on Reddit by AwesomeDonald who said: ‘Icelandic women can be very direct.’

And they’re not kidding, they’re really not.

Ooof!

‘Mission failed successfully.’

kandeschbunzler ‘Seems like a very efficient individual.’

luapson2001 ‘Sounds like she DOES know a good place to eat.’

Manchves

Only one question remained …

‘What i wanna know is what you responded to that?’

iEatSpicyFood I’m sure he blew it lol.’

hockeyguy26er ‘Oh thanks but I’m actually hungry.’

JaySayMayday

And also this!

‘How are you guys getting so lucky. I end up with only fans, weirdos and escorts. I met a chick the other day that just wanted grapes delivered but didn’t want to even hang out. Like who tf do you think I am..

Anyway, I brought the grapes and apologized for being late /s.’

Appreh3nsive_Hat

Source Reddit u/AwesomeDonald