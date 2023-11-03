18 next-level Tinder exchanges that are so funny they deserve all the swipe rights

Life

As we never tire of saying we’ve never been on Tinder and the more we see of it, the more relieved we are that we probably never will (correct at the time of writing).

Partly because we’ve written so many posts about horrific online dating experiences, and partly because of these, next-level funny Tinder chats that are so far and beyond anything we’d be able to come up with.

So if you want to see how to do Tinder properly – well, the chat bit at least – look no further than these 17 winning exchanges.

1. ‘First Date Thought I was a Catfish ‘

(via)

2. ‘What?’

(via)

3. ‘Are you a SAT?’

(via)

4. ‘I love contributing to the art community’

(via)

5. ‘Puns to prove you’re not full of carp’

(via)

6. ‘Oh’

(via)

7. ‘I refuse to let my puns go unnoticed’

(via)

8. ‘Horrible at math. Decent at math puns.’

(via)

9. ‘Bio said she worked for Delta …’

(via)