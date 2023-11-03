This Beatles medley from 1980s Australian TV is quite the watch
With The Beatles back in the news as they release their ‘final song’ (let’s see about that), Twitter account Australian Kitsch have marked the occasion by posting a video from an Australian 1980s daytime TV show featuring a medley of The Fab Four’s greatest hits.
It’s really quite demented, but also strangely captivating.
See what you think. It’s split into 3 parts, which we post below…
There’s certainly a lot to unpack there!
Let’s have a look at some of the reactions it provoked…
We can’t argue with this assessment.
Perhaps that medley should have been Side 2 of Abbey Road?
