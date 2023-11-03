This Beatles medley from 1980s Australian TV is quite the watch

Entertainment

With The Beatles back in the news as they release their ‘final song’ (let’s see about that), Twitter account Australian Kitsch have marked the occasion by posting a video from an Australian 1980s daytime TV show featuring a medley of The Fab Four’s greatest hits.

It’s really quite demented, but also strangely captivating.

See what you think. It’s split into 3 parts, which we post below…

In honour of their new single, please enjoy this particularly bonkers Beatles medley from Australian daytime television in the 1980s 1/3 pic.twitter.com/XNVGfkh3si — australian kitsch (@OzKitsch) November 2, 2023

There’s certainly a lot to unpack there!

Let’s have a look at some of the reactions it provoked…

1.

This is beyond my critical understanding — Ashley Russell, Marquis d’ Russell five x (@Ashrides) November 2, 2023

2.

Sheesh from Maxwell to all you need is Love – who thought that was a good idea? — Mike Clarke (@MikeyClarkefilm) November 2, 2023

3.

Well I WAS going to use my time machine to kill Hitler, but I think preventing this from ever happening is a higher priority. — Purple Wyrm❤️ (@Purple_Wyrm) November 2, 2023

4.

5.

We can’t argue with this assessment.

We have just been altered to this Australian Beatles *thing* and it really has to be seen and heard to be believed. https://t.co/JULdmDtu8x — The Big Beatles Sort Out Podcast (@big_sort) November 2, 2023

Perhaps that medley should have been Side 2 of Abbey Road?



Source @OzKitsch Image Screengrab