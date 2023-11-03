Weird World

This fabulous response to a very special invite from the ‘Illumaniti’ is the funniest thing we’ve read today

John Plunkett. Updated November 3rd, 2023

Here’s a rather fabulous thing posted by Angelos Epithemiou – AKA Dan Renton Skinner – over on Twitter.

It’s a very special invite he received from the ‘Illumanati’ and it’s magnificently done.

And here’s the exchange in full.

We’re with the great Robert Popper.

And the fabulous Peter Bowker.

And it turned out he wasn’t the only one.

Source @Epithemiou