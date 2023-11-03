This fabulous response to a very special invite from the ‘Illumaniti’ is the funniest thing we’ve read today
Here’s a rather fabulous thing posted by Angelos Epithemiou – AKA Dan Renton Skinner – over on Twitter.
It’s a very special invite he received from the ‘Illumanati’ and it’s magnificently done.
This morning i was invited to join the ILLUMINATI! pic.twitter.com/nv9feL257i
— Angelos Epithemiou (@Epithemiou) November 3, 2023
And here’s the exchange in full.
We’re with the great Robert Popper.
This is so great. https://t.co/lFeEL31HUX
— Robert Popper (@robertpopper) November 3, 2023
And the fabulous Peter Bowker.
This is genius. https://t.co/xtoDozczlJ
— Peter Bowker (@pbowker7) November 3, 2023
And it turned out he wasn’t the only one.
Mate, you're not special. https://t.co/KaBBAkFZqU
— Mark O'Sullivan (@immarkosullivan) November 3, 2023
