This fabulous response to a very special invite from the ‘Illumaniti’ is the funniest thing we’ve read today

Weird World

Here’s a rather fabulous thing posted by Angelos Epithemiou – AKA Dan Renton Skinner – over on Twitter.

It’s a very special invite he received from the ‘Illumanati’ and it’s magnificently done.

This morning i was invited to join the ILLUMINATI! pic.twitter.com/nv9feL257i — Angelos Epithemiou (@Epithemiou) November 3, 2023

And here’s the exchange in full.

We’re with the great Robert Popper.

This is so great. https://t.co/lFeEL31HUX — Robert Popper (@robertpopper) November 3, 2023

And the fabulous Peter Bowker.

And it turned out he wasn’t the only one.

if you enjoy top quality nonsense at rock, rock bottom prices, please join me and @barryfromwat over at patreon https://t.co/0dXrOJWVld — Angelos Epithemiou (@Epithemiou) January 20, 2022

