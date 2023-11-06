This video of Peep Show’s Mark Corrigan commentating on the football has gone viral again and it’s magnificently done
Here’s 90 seconds or so to make your day better, a compilation of football clips featuring ‘commentary’ from Peep Show’s Mark Corrigan by @bryansgunn over on Twitter.
It’s just gone viral again after it was shared by @PodcastPharoahs and it’s a proper treat.
Mark Corrigan commentating on football – the video you didn’t know you needed to see. pic.twitter.com/TRaqSsXNFd
— Podcast Secrets of the Pharaohs (@PodcastPharaohs) November 3, 2023
Brilliantly done. And here’s just a flavour of the love people had for it …
Perfection https://t.co/PbhDFOP8XJ
— Jamie Hutchinson (@JamieHComedy) November 3, 2023
This is the best thing I’ve ever seen https://t.co/xA4z4w9y77
— Tom Nestor (@tomnestorcomic) November 3, 2023
The great thing is that we can picture in our minds the episodes from which the sentences are extracted from!
— maou42 (@maou42) November 4, 2023
this is genuinely fucking genius https://t.co/RqUxwn4YOL
— Ashley (@ashleypancamo) November 5, 2023
Amazing stuff
— Paul ⚒ (@pauliecabbie) November 4, 2023
And here is the original post, one of a series, posted in January last year.
Guest football commentators: Part 4
Mark Corrigan ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/SXBinKCa7U
— Bryan’s Gunn (@bryansgunn) January 24, 2022
