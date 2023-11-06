Entertainment

This video of Peep Show’s Mark Corrigan commentating on the football has gone viral again and it’s magnificently done

Poke Staff. Updated November 6th, 2023

Here’s 90 seconds or so to make your day better, a compilation of football clips featuring ‘commentary’ from Peep Show’s Mark Corrigan by @bryansgunn over on Twitter.

It’s just gone viral again after it was shared by @PodcastPharoahs and it’s a proper treat.

Brilliantly done. And here’s just a flavour of the love people had for it …

And here is the original post, one of a series, posted in January last year.

If you don’t already follow @bryansgunn here!

Source @bryansgunn