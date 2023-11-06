This video of Peep Show’s Mark Corrigan commentating on the football has gone viral again and it’s magnificently done

Entertainment

Here’s 90 seconds or so to make your day better, a compilation of football clips featuring ‘commentary’ from Peep Show’s Mark Corrigan by @bryansgunn over on Twitter.

It’s just gone viral again after it was shared by @PodcastPharoahs and it’s a proper treat.

Mark Corrigan commentating on football – the video you didn’t know you needed to see. pic.twitter.com/TRaqSsXNFd — Podcast Secrets of the Pharaohs (@PodcastPharaohs) November 3, 2023

Brilliantly done. And here’s just a flavour of the love people had for it …

And here is the original post, one of a series, posted in January last year.

Guest football commentators: Part 4 Mark Corrigan ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/SXBinKCa7U — Bryan’s Gunn (@bryansgunn) January 24, 2022

