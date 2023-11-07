US

Stable genius Donald Trump told the court he was busy being President in mid-2021 – 13 favourite reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 7th, 2023

In scenes that surprised nobody, Donald Trump set himself firmly on the last nerve of the judge trying his civil fraud case in New York, describing the case as a disgrace and election interference.

Trump had a different recollection of the day.

Even with such a low bar, one moment really had people shaking their heads, as Trump demonstrated his stable genius once more, when asked about a financial document from mid-2021 – months after the January inauguration of Joe Biden.

It must be hard for him to keep track of which years he was actually President and when he was just pretending.

Mary Trump found a quote. There’s always a quote.

Source Mary L. Trump Image Screengrab