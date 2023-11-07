This especially no-nonsense Korean tactic of encouraging people to use the stairs is either very wrong or so very right

Life

It’s fair to say the jury’s out on whether this Korean tactic of encouraging people to use the stairs on public transport is to be applauded or immediately cancelled.

It’s a video that went viral on Reddit after it was shared by James_Bond-d – we’d been expecting him – who said: ‘Imagine seeing that every day.’

Well yes, quite.

And it’s fair to say opinion was divided, on pretty much all fronts.

‘I’m somewhat overweight myself but this would genuinely help me. It reminds me that I’m overweight and need to take the stairs instead of just following my lazy instincts and take the escalator.’

tchSock ‘I remember a tour guide telling me few years back that the government of South Korea is actually trying to fight obesity with ads and whatnot, so not so surprising to see this.’

LesionPulse ‘Even with the sign, everybody goes to the escalator lol.’

AlivePassenger3859 ‘A gym I used to go to used to have a sign that said something like, “Did you come all the way to the gym to skip the stairs?” Lol.’

SwingingFrank ‘In the USA, People will protest about body shaming in this particular escalator.’

ChainofChaos ‘This looks more like a small reminder of getting some small fitness activity to me. ‘At least that’s how I would interpret it.’

Wise-Trust1270 ‘Not single person in the video was motivated to skip the escalator.’

loki2002 ;’I’m obese and I don’t find this mean or insulting at all…If you see this as an insult then it is a you problem, not korea ‍♂️..They are not calling you fat but rather telling you that if you are bigger than the average population then use something that they designed that caters to your size. Why are people so soft or sensitive? Grow up for crying out loud.

CoffeeEducational356

Only one question remained – can we take the lift please?

Source Reddit u/James_Bond-d