‘What is the strangest trend to come out of the past 10 years?’ 23 things people do they really shouldn’t

Weird World

We hesitate to describe ourselves as a miserable old git, but we spend so much time shaking our head when we’re out and about, it would probably be quicker to recount the times when our noggin is stationary.

But there’s stuff that goes on today that leaves us in a state of befuddlement, certain trends, say, that have become fashionable in the last 10 years which make absolutely no sense.

Which leads us nicely onto this question which has just gone viral on Reddit, posted by PaceSubstantial1107.

‘What is the strangest trend to come out of the past 10 years?’

And we’ve read all the replies – well, quite a few of them – so you don’t have to, and these 23 hit home hardest.

1.

‘People making money from filming themselves ‘reacting’ to things.’

Skapti

2.

‘Ownership turning into subscriptions.’

Vlaed

3.

‘A complete disregard for science and discovery.’

jay105000

4.

‘I know I’m getting old because watching YouTube videos where they react to YouTube videos seems like the dumbest f-cking thing in the universe.’

filthandnonsense

5.

‘Easily this NPC thing from Tiktok where people pay to see somebody do something like fake lick ice cream and say “mmm how tasty” like an anime character 50 times in a row.’

8won6

6.

‘The anti-vaccine movement going mainstream.’

gooseAlert

7.

‘People forgetting how to talk into a mobile phone. Instead of holding it so the mic is by your mouth and the speaker by your ear, now people hold it flat and shout at the bottom while wondering why they can’t hear the other person properly. I don’t care if this makes me sound old, it just makes zero sense.’

range_lighthouse

8.

‘YouTube families – I mean it’s weird how you put your 11 year old crying over homework on YouTube.’

Naw2665

9.

‘People filming themselves in public doing strange dances.’

Al-Brummie

10.

‘Influencers.’

aasbsinthe

11.

‘Audio without headphones on planes, trains, etc.’

btiddy519

12.

‘Saying the quiet part out loud.

‘Maybe I was just blissfully unaware, but it seems like most bigots of all types used to keep their hate internal or anonymous.

‘Or at least, after the late 70s early 80s. But now days, even politicians will take to the “big stage” and spout off their hate as if it was perfectly normal.’

OS95B