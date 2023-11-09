Really glad we managed to get hold of the first cut of this year’s John Lewis Christmas ad

Exclusive

The John Lewis Christmas ad is out and it’s time to get excited about Christmas/furious because it isn’t precisely what you think a John Lewis Christmas ad should look like (delete as applicable).

Featuring a giant-sized Venus fly trap, it reminded a lot of people of a certain 1986 comedy horror musical starring Rick Moranis and Steve Martin and directed by Frank Oz.

It’s all the department store’s own work, obviously, but we’ve managed to get hold of a first draft of this year’s ad, and you can see why they scrapped it.

Well, it said ‘first draft’ on the tin.

And if it’s put you in the mood to watch the original again (no, not the movie), here goes. We’re off to check our John Lewis rewards card.

