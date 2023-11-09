It looks like this Manchester United fan might have been a tiny bit disappointed with their latest result

Entertainment

It was a bad night for Manchester Utd in the Champions League on Wednesday, when the wheels well and truly came off the bus, leaving them down to 10 men after Marcus Rashford was sent off, and resulting in a 4-3 loss to Copenhagen.

Now languishing at the bottom of their group, it’s looking less than likely that they’ll make it through to the next round, and fans weren’t happy. Rival teams’ fans were, though.

Man u fans after realizing that they're going to the europa league and there is nothing they can do about it #MUFC #ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/apPaAP9b4j — Szobolfc⁸ (@Szobolfc08) November 9, 2023

Looking for Man Utd in Champions League like… (@BTC365OFFICIAL ) pic.twitter.com/ktJcW0Z7us — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) November 9, 2023

One young fan in S. Korea, however, took it badly. Really, really badly.

This Korean United fan was not happy when they conceded their 4th to Copenhagen… pic.twitter.com/ECwjTVIcbm — george (@StokeyyG2) November 8, 2023

Bit of an overreaction, if you ask us. It’s not like he’d just heard they were cancelling Caramac.

Here are a few reactions that captured the mood.

1.

Bros going through all stages of grief — Dave (@Davie_LFC) November 8, 2023

2.

If only the inventors of the beautiful game could see what they’ve done to us https://t.co/NtjZd3YNCH — Craig Jones (@craigyjones17) November 9, 2023

3.

They’re slowly turning into arsenal fan tv which they use to laugh at. https://t.co/tTS5eufWTR — Scorpio King (@Deetsbydre) November 9, 2023

4.

Mengi 94th minute…pic.twitter.com/ipO716o1Sh — The WALT Podcast (@TheWALTPodcast) November 9, 2023

5.

He’s how we all feel, ridiculous club — Jeff (@Utd__Jeff) November 8, 2023

6.

Internet can deliver at times https://t.co/L1HotTzCj2 — Manas Singh (@menacesingh) November 9, 2023

7.

The cheetah went flying — (@SilkyLounge6) November 9, 2023

And on the topic of the cheetah …

I thought bro picked his cat up here pic.twitter.com/keZ73BllM0 — Tom (@FUNKYT0WN49) November 8, 2023

