Nick Robinson’s brutal takedown of Nadine Dorries was already good – and then came his payoff

As you’ll no doubt be aware by now Nadine Dorries has got a book out, called ‘The Plot: the Political Assassination of Boris Johnson.’

The former Conservative MP and culture secretary wrote her memoir after missing out on a much-anticipated elevation to the House of Lords in the wake of Johnson’s defenestration fro Downing Street.

It’s chock full of rumour and conspiracy theories, including a mysterious adviser to Rishi Sunak who she calls ‘Dr No’ who apparently once did this.

‘When a girlfriend ended their relationship, it is rumoured that he had her little brother’s pet rabbit chopped into four and nailed to the front door of the family home to greet him when he got home from school, in true Mafia style.’

And it turned out Dr No wasn’t the only James Bond reference in the book, Dorries employing Bond-themed chapter titles to presumably unintended comic effect.

Nadine Dorries has gone full Partridge with the Bond-themed chapter titles in her new book pic.twitter.com/8JgdwzN0l0 — Ethan Croft (@EthanCroft98) November 8, 2023

Anyway, we mention it because Dorries was on Radio 4’s Today programme on Thursday where it’s fair to say presenter Nick Robinson wasn’t taking prisoners.

"I'll put to you what lots of people are thinking, you're just a bad loser in a sulk." @bbcnickrobinson showing no mercy to Nadine Dorries or her conspiracies and we're here for it. pic.twitter.com/fqsJi9BO5H — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) November 9, 2023

Mega oof.

"it's called the plot, you can buy it if you want." – genius — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) November 9, 2023

That made me laugh! Brilliant. Nick taking no nonsense! — Offa’s Tyke | offastyke.bsky.social (@OffasTyke) November 9, 2023

She's definitely lost the plot!!! — Caravan King (retired grandparent) (@CaravanGrandpa) November 9, 2023

Let’s hope Nick hasn’t got a younger sibling with a pet rabbit.

