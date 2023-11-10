Whichever reporter shouted this fabulously brutal question to Suella Braverman deserves all the awards

Politics

As we wait – and wait – to find out if or when Rishi Sunak will get around to sacking Suella Braverman, all eyes are naturally on the Home Secretary and wannabe PM.

If anything captures the relationship between the two of them right now, it might be this.

While this perfectly sums up the absolute state of Braverman.

If Sunak gives Braverman the sack, she'll probably drown some kittens in it. — Jason (@NickMotown) November 10, 2023

But we mention her because she was going about her usual business of stoking hatred and division today when she appeared to forget to bring something with her.

And this reporter’s question was 10/10.

Reporter: Did you forget your resignation letter, Home Secretary. pic.twitter.com/fkYcqet8Tq — Haggis_UK (@Haggis_UK) November 10, 2023

Bravo!

Give that reporter a raise whoever they are… pic.twitter.com/C3zZmEtqZr — Laceybod (@Laceybod) November 10, 2023

Brilliant https://t.co/pCvHOD2Yra — 匕廾㠪 나片 卅丹丂 ム口刀乇 丁口 丂廾工丁 (@JohnRankin00) November 10, 2023

You have to laugh when the whole world is laughing at our government — andrew@8bitformat (@andrew__mcneil) November 10, 2023

Source @Haggis_UK