Joe Lycett had the very best response to Suella Braverman’s sacking and won everyone’s vote

Spare a thought – only kidding! – for Suella Braverman who was sacked as Home Secretary today by PM Rishi Sunak.

No stranger to leaving government under a cloud, Braverman was finally given the heave-ho after she was blamed for inflaming tensions over Armistice Day protests, and for saying police favoured leftwing protestors.

And there was no end of fabulous farewells to Braverman (you can read 23 of our favourites here). Kathy Burke was especially memorable when she said this.

First a forced resignation now a sacking. She must like being told to fuck off. Some people’s lifestyle choices are quite kinky. https://t.co/6Hm7TaypiL — Kath ✊ (@KathyBurke) November 13, 2023

But we reckon the top prize goes to Joe Lycett, no stranger to putting Braverman in her place, of course.

Being unemployed is a lifestyle choice. — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) November 13, 2023

Magnificent!

It was Lycett, of course, who had the very best response to the (now former) Home Secretary’s comments about homelessness being a ‘lifestyle choice’.

My old friend @SuellaBraverman has described rough sleeping as a ‘lifestyle choice’ I always thought lifestyle choices were things such as cargo pants, fishing and decorating your bathroom with a bowl of potpourri. I want to see if this image I found on google described as… — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) November 4, 2023

Here it is.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Lycett (@joelycett)

And later this happened …

Astonishingly we’ve raised just under £40,000 for @crisis_uk in less than 48 hours with a bowl of potpourri, aka a ‘lifestyle choice’. Thank you thank you thank you. Would love to hit the £50k target ahead of the King’s Speech tomorrow. NB: remember to add gift aid… https://t.co/cOoK7TKokQ — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) November 6, 2023

And then this happened!

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about Lycett (and Braverman) today.

This is the tweet. pic.twitter.com/vDPiqUR7i1 — Dean Orme (@dean_orme) November 13, 2023

Looking forward to her navigating the complexities of the benefits system she always spoke so highly of. — Ben (@Bennyjj81) November 13, 2023

Shall we get Braverman her own tent? — Rob Hughes (@Hu_Zee) November 13, 2023

You're only saying that because you're right wing. — Rob Cook (@robcook85) November 13, 2023

To conclude …

OK, how long have you been waiting for that?… https://t.co/wczPdvwyXa — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) November 13, 2023

And this.

