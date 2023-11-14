How to turn a sock into a boomerang (if you’re in Antarctica)

Entertainment

As far as we’re concerned, anything done by Australian Antarctic construction expert, Matty Jordan, currently a project manager with New Zealand’s Antarctic Program, can be considered a contribution to science.

Even folding a frozen T-shirt into a plane.

See! Science.

TikTok user @janhaeff had a question.

“That’s awesome but does it work with building a boomerang as well?”

It turns out that it sort of does – but Matty didn’t even need a T-shirt for this ‘build’.

If the weather gets cold enough, we’re definitely giving that a go – and we suspect these people might, too.

Literally flies better than most boomerangs.

sensei_sauté

This is the most Australian/Antarctic thing that I have seen today.

Joe

Things I didn’t know I wanted to know. This is genius.

Qyndra on twitch

Well…I’ve seen it all…now. lol

Melanie Riendeau

Who needs toys when there are frozen socks in the world?

Kamilla Olin

It must have been really cold in early Australia.

Nils Kronert

“I Always Come Back”- the sock.

Joki_loker

Kids in Canada be like …

Guinevere

ITS A SOCKARANG.

kjeeelllllllll

Fornicis went a bit dark.

Can you imagine it hitting him I the temple? “cause of death… Flying frozen sock.”

Wouldn’t happen – because it would heel him. HEEL HIM? No? Oh, well.

Source Matty Jordan Image Screengrab