How to turn a sock into a boomerang (if you’re in Antarctica)
As far as we’re concerned, anything done by Australian Antarctic construction expert, Matty Jordan, currently a project manager with New Zealand’s Antarctic Program, can be considered a contribution to science.
Even folding a frozen T-shirt into a plane.
@mattykjordan One of my favourite experiments over the winter in Antarctica! Highly successful frozen t-shirt paper plane! #paperplane #paperaeroplane #paperairplane #airplane #aeroplane #frozen #fun #polar #antarctica #antartica #water #ice #flight #flying #avgeek ♬ original sound – Matty Jordan | Antarctica
See! Science.
TikTok user @janhaeff had a question.
“That’s awesome but does it work with building a boomerang as well?”
It turns out that it sort of does – but Matty didn’t even need a T-shirt for this ‘build’.
@mattykjordan Replying to @janhaeff it sure does! #boomerang #boomerangs #sock #fashion #socks #frozen #antarctica #beard #bearded #clothing #clothes #sokka #avatar #avatarthelastairbender ♬ original sound – Matty Jordan | Antarctica
If the weather gets cold enough, we’re definitely giving that a go – and we suspect these people might, too.
Literally flies better than most boomerangs.
sensei_sauté
This is the most Australian/Antarctic thing that I have seen today.
Joe
Things I didn’t know I wanted to know. This is genius.
Qyndra on twitch
Well…I’ve seen it all…now. lol
Melanie Riendeau
Who needs toys when there are frozen socks in the world?
Kamilla Olin
It must have been really cold in early Australia.
Nils Kronert
“I Always Come Back”- the sock.
Joki_loker
Kids in Canada be like …
Guinevere
ITS A SOCKARANG.
kjeeelllllllll
Fornicis went a bit dark.
Can you imagine it hitting him I the temple? “cause of death… Flying frozen sock.”
Wouldn’t happen – because it would heel him. HEEL HIM? No? Oh, well.
