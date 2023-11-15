It took one simple question to break this Trump fan’s brain

US

There has just been a Donald Trump rally in Miami, in which the former president described the current administration as a “banana republic”, presumably as opposed to the mango dictatorship he’s planning if he gets elected next year.

The Good Liars – individually known as Davram Stiefler and Jason Selvig – went along to chat with the crowds.

Watch the effect of one of Davram’s questions on this MAGA cultist.

“But if you had to say who’s been crying about the 2020 election, who would it be?”

I think we all know the very easy answer to that question.

It was yet another Good Liars hit with TikTok users.

You made his brain time out

cylynG2020

Buffering ………………………………………………………………………………….…

My name is Karen

Think we actually saw the moment he realized that he’s an ass hat!

Gabeh2.0

Thanks a lot reporter.

.

.

You broke him.

GO SPURS GO

Exactly! These people are just beyond stupid

Sunlover17

*windows shutdown theme*

user154227643

You can see the hamster running overtime in his head trying to figure out how to answer at the end.

King/Yuie/Percy/Zelda

conservative.exe stopped working.

Decliner

Bruh, you made his mind actually jump start itself.

A

At the same rally, Davram’s fellow Good Liar, Jason, was also stumping Trump fans with questions. One of them was just too tricky for this guy – but his tangent was comedy gold.

Source The Good Liars Image Screengrab