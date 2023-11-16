Pics

Andrea Jenkyns’ comical no-confidence letter has been given the ‘school teacher’ treatment it deserved and it’s fabulous

Poke Staff. Updated November 16th, 2023

You’ll remember Conservative MP Andrea Jenkyns’ letter of no confidence in Rishi Sunak earlier this week which went viral because it was so badly written.

And this, from someone who was (briefly) education minister.

We mention it again because @JaneFae over on Twitter has given it the ‘school teacher’ treatment it deserved and it’s fabulously done.

Just in case that’s tricky to read …

10/10!

To conclude …

Source @JaneFae