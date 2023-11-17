Twitter

25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Poke Staff. Updated November 17th, 2023

Thank you for making your way to our weekly round-up of the things that made us laugh over the past seven days – on Twitter/X, at least.

We hope these brighten your day and guide you into the weekend with a smile.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Article Pages: 1 2