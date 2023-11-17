25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Twitter

Thank you for making your way to our weekly round-up of the things that made us laugh over the past seven days – on Twitter/X, at least.

We hope these brighten your day and guide you into the weekend with a smile.

1.

Went too late to the bakery, now they've only got the PS1 generated shit pic.twitter.com/b9YuOWrdZt — Stefan Bielik (@prstskrzkrk) November 13, 2023

2.

a touching tribute to our saviour, the lord jesus crust pic.twitter.com/H3if5intuG — Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) November 15, 2023

3.

My kids wanted to have an 80s party at our house so I just unplugged the internet and we sat around watching 5 TV channels — The Dad (@thedad) November 15, 2023

4.

An unpopular face from the past turns up in tonight’s Brookside pic.twitter.com/I6l35T3rfA — Matt Owen (@MJowen174) November 15, 2023

5.

This restaurant appears to be in a parallel universe pic.twitter.com/vlD7txqdPk — Andy (@rasteri) November 16, 2023

6.

My husband: How many tacos do you want? Me: just one Husband: you usually eat more Me: get a couple extra Narrator: *she would, in fact, eat 7* — Tracie Breaux (@traciebreaux) November 14, 2023

7.

He-Man has just informed me that there’s only 40 sleeps until Christmas so he’s left me with no option other than to punch him square on his bellend. pic.twitter.com/CwYfyE7Ctp — GrumpySkeletor (@GrumpySkeletor) November 15, 2023

8.

Me when I’ve managed to successfully make porridge without it exploding in the microwave pic.twitter.com/mRvfb2J42t — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) November 15, 2023

9.

I asked the waiter to turn the music down and I got the senior’s discount. — Tater (@TrueTorontoGirl) November 14, 2023

10.

I’m hearing that the government are about to pass emergency legislation to declare Mrs. Brown’s Boys is ‘comedy.’ — Simon Harris – Man Behaving Dadly (THAT’S DADLY) (@simonharris_mbd) November 16, 2023

11.

What the fuck, how did nobody tell me this https://t.co/GlHuMh8dX7 pic.twitter.com/BlbkTbIxic — RETRVNylon Bee (@ACABylonBee) November 13, 2023

12.