The ‘worst 13 seconds of football you’ll ever watch’ might also be the best 13 seconds you spend today

If you see a worse 13 seconds of football this season – or indeed any season – then we’d like to see it. Well, we think we’d like to see it.

It’s a clip that has just gone wildly viral after it was shared by @DirtyFootbaIIer who said: ‘The worst 13 seconds of football ever played .’

And they’re not kidding. They’re really not kidding.

The worst 13 seconds of football ever played pic.twitter.com/lMiM53YKwa — Dirty Footballer (@DirtyFootbaIIer) November 16, 2023

Magnificent!

Omg can’t stop watching this — Malo_jR (@Sadeeq_Malo) November 16, 2023

Here’s the original post …

Falleció el balón pie pic.twitter.com/lJMiKObUsh — Mejores Patadas (@mejorespatadas1) March 2, 2023

… which it turns out translates as ‘The football died.’ Nailed it.

This must've been a close 2nd. pic.twitter.com/hfrehk1IDA — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) July 12, 2017

Source @mejorespatadas1