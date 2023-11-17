Sport

The ‘worst 13 seconds of football you’ll ever watch’ might also be the best 13 seconds you spend today

Poke Staff. Updated November 17th, 2023

If you see a worse 13 seconds of football this season – or indeed any season – then we’d like to see it. Well, we think we’d like to see it.

It’s a clip that has just gone wildly viral after it was shared by @DirtyFootbaIIer who said: ‘The worst 13 seconds of football ever played .’

And they’re not kidding. They’re really not kidding.

Magnificent!

Here’s the original post …

… which it turns out translates as ‘The football died.’ Nailed it.

Source @mejorespatadas1