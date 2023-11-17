The ‘worst 13 seconds of football you’ll ever watch’ might also be the best 13 seconds you spend today
If you see a worse 13 seconds of football this season – or indeed any season – then we’d like to see it. Well, we think we’d like to see it.
It’s a clip that has just gone wildly viral after it was shared by @DirtyFootbaIIer who said: ‘The worst 13 seconds of football ever played .’
And they’re not kidding. They’re really not kidding.
The worst 13 seconds of football ever played pic.twitter.com/lMiM53YKwa
— Dirty Footballer (@DirtyFootbaIIer) November 16, 2023
Magnificent!
Omg can’t stop watching this
— Malo_jR (@Sadeeq_Malo) November 16, 2023
Here’s the original post …
Falleció el balón pie pic.twitter.com/lJMiKObUsh
— Mejores Patadas (@mejorespatadas1) March 2, 2023
… which it turns out translates as ‘The football died.’ Nailed it.
This must've been a close 2nd. pic.twitter.com/hfrehk1IDA
— Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) July 12, 2017
