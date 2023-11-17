This young man’s David Bowie pastiches are spot-on and very funny

Videos

Who doesn’t love the music of David Bowie? He wrote great tunes with amazing lyrics in every genre of music he worked in, which were manifold. He could write brilliant songs in every style – rock, pop, soul, jazz, glam rock, electronic, blues, folk and much more.

And it’s clear from this video on TikTok that musician Peter Rugman is a huge fan, too. His loving parody of Bowie’s musical progression from 1967 to 1973 is pitch perfect and amazingly funny.

Don’t believe us? Have a look…

Beautiful! Thanks to Afterglow for sharing on Twitter.

Let’s have a look at the comments…

My fellow #Bowie enthusiasts really should watch this lad… His videos are fantastic. The lyrics, the voice, the image… he’s hilarious! X pic.twitter.com/EgmogYgyDP — •✨A F T E R G L O W✨• (@Afterglow85) November 15, 2023

This is life affirming content and restores my faith in social media ❤️ — Richard Kielty (@richkielty) November 15, 2023

Oh this is glorious — Lisa (@RedMedusa13) November 15, 2023

I cried laughing at this. — Jason J. Fahrenhold (@YoungBeezy02987) November 16, 2023

I like to think the Great Man would have enjoyed this immensely. ❤️ — Lucy (@ceefaxisbetter) November 15, 2023

This is so great, the corpsing really makes it https://t.co/AHg70noKqh — Jack Seale (@jackseale) November 15, 2023

It’s the joy he gets at the end when he sniggers at his own stupidity that makes this the most life affirming thing I’ve seen on here for a VERY long time https://t.co/TkRMLWDgHe — Richard Foster (@richardfoster1) November 15, 2023

This Peter Rugman chap should have a bright future. Follow @thenonstickpans on TikTok here!

Source @thenonstickpans