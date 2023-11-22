23 funniest and totally on-point things people said about Cliff Richard after he rejected a photo with ‘fat’ Elvis

Celebrity

You’ll probably know by now the outrageous moment on ITV’s This Morning when Cliff Richard told how he’d once rejected the opportunity of a photo with Elvis Presley because he was too fat.

But just in case you haven’t (or want to watch it again just to make sure it really did happen) …

One of the most awkward, jaw-dropping things I’ve ever seen on TV Felt sorry for Alison Hammond though pic.twitter.com/0funjJbMU5 — Jonny Harvey (@iamjonnyharvey) November 21, 2023

And we mention it again because it prompted no end and totally on-point responses on Twitter. Here are our favourites.

1.

Elvis eats 22 Big Macs in a hour in order to avoid meeting Cliff Richard. 1975.#MusicHistoryInPictures pic.twitter.com/WoXWKqPGwS — Bacardi Oakheart (@Midgetgems26) November 21, 2023

2.

3.

4.

When Cliff Richard got Elvis’ phone number pic.twitter.com/HFPNrQey4k — JustRandomThoughts (@randomstuffxzxz) November 21, 2023

5.

6.

7.

Wii Fit have gone too far this time pic.twitter.com/LWWokdGh9A — teen foil (@BRATTYBARBl) November 22, 2023

8.

got a milestone at slimmies tonight xoxo pic.twitter.com/ASs5fQKT3w — notmacksy (@notmacksy) November 21, 2023

9.

Me: Hi there, how are you? Cliff Richard: pic.twitter.com/XeHl4S19Vn — Lewis (@lewispringle) November 21, 2023

10.

Cliff Richard watching me at a Christening buffet pic.twitter.com/uCqLCMtfGG — Ed (@eddo75) November 21, 2023

11.

Just got me my Cliff Richard repellent kit. pic.twitter.com/BasVjSK3yk — Ina (@thatcymraes) November 21, 2023

12.