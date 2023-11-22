23 funniest and totally on-point things people said about Cliff Richard after he rejected a photo with ‘fat’ Elvis
You’ll probably know by now the outrageous moment on ITV’s This Morning when Cliff Richard told how he’d once rejected the opportunity of a photo with Elvis Presley because he was too fat.
But just in case you haven’t (or want to watch it again just to make sure it really did happen) …
One of the most awkward, jaw-dropping things I’ve ever seen on TV Felt sorry for Alison Hammond though pic.twitter.com/0funjJbMU5
And we mention it again because it prompted no end and totally on-point responses on Twitter. Here are our favourites.
1.
Elvis eats 22 Big Macs in a hour in order to avoid meeting Cliff Richard. 1975.#MusicHistoryInPictures pic.twitter.com/WoXWKqPGwS
2.
Alison Hammond during the ad break https://t.co/g3TgnouXcE pic.twitter.com/6y5kJSzsOh
3.
4.
When Cliff Richard got Elvis’ phone number pic.twitter.com/HFPNrQey4k
5.
Cliff arriving at Elvis’ gaff pic.twitter.com/hytEsMKYAO https://t.co/reKV6HRkZk
6.
7.
Wii Fit have gone too far this time pic.twitter.com/LWWokdGh9A
8.
got a milestone at slimmies tonight xoxo pic.twitter.com/ASs5fQKT3w
9.
Me: Hi there, how are you?
Cliff Richard: pic.twitter.com/XeHl4S19Vn
10.
Cliff Richard watching me at a Christening buffet pic.twitter.com/uCqLCMtfGG
11.
Just got me my Cliff Richard repellent kit. pic.twitter.com/BasVjSK3yk
12.
Elvis talking about the time he met Cliff Richards pic.twitter.com/d8EH7XxhaD
