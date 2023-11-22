Alison Moyet had the very best response to Cliff Richard refusing a picture with Elvis because he was fat
There’s only one story in town this week – well, not strictly true, but stick with us – and it’s Cliff Richard’s jaw-dropper of a showbiz tale in which he revealed he refused to have a picture with Elvis because he was too fat.
One of the most awkward, jaw-dropping things I've ever seen on TV Felt sorry for Alison Hammond though pic.twitter.com/0funjJbMU5
— Jonny Harvey (@iamjonnyharvey) November 21, 2023
And there were no end of fabulous responses which were very funny, totally on-point, and frequently both.
Responses like this.
Alison Hammond during the ad break https://t.co/g3TgnouXcE pic.twitter.com/6y5kJSzsOh
— Marcus (@MJS_96) November 21, 2023
And this.
Elvis eats 22 Big Macs in a hour in order to avoid meeting Cliff Richard. 1975.#MusicHistoryInPictures pic.twitter.com/WoXWKqPGwS
— Bacardi Oakheart (@Midgetgems26) November 21, 2023
And this.
— Ross Sayers (@Sayers33) November 21, 2023
But the best – the very best – response came from the great Alison Moyet.
See? Being fat can have its upsides. https://t.co/U8syjQATkw
— Alison Moyet (@AlisonMoyet) November 21, 2023
Hits all – ALL – the right notes.
Naw he was just being totally honest
— ALEXX FLEMING (@_FLECKY_) November 21, 2023
Me too 🙂
— Alison Moyet (@AlisonMoyet) November 21, 2023
I love you Alison x
— Dr Mike (@EmergMedDr) November 21, 2023
Wouldn't it have been great at that point if Alison just threw Cliff's book in the sodding bin?!
— Donna Rees (@DonnaARees) November 21, 2023
To conclude …
We just don't hear enough from Alison Moyet. https://t.co/NOzNtH43ex
— Ned Ryerson (@NedRyerson5) November 21, 2023
Source @AlisonMoyet