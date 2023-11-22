Alison Moyet had the very best response to Cliff Richard refusing a picture with Elvis because he was fat

Celebrity

There’s only one story in town this week – well, not strictly true, but stick with us – and it’s Cliff Richard’s jaw-dropper of a showbiz tale in which he revealed he refused to have a picture with Elvis because he was too fat.

One of the most awkward, jaw-dropping things I've ever seen on TV Felt sorry for Alison Hammond though pic.twitter.com/0funjJbMU5 — Jonny Harvey (@iamjonnyharvey) November 21, 2023

And there were no end of fabulous responses which were very funny, totally on-point, and frequently both.

Responses like this.

And this.

Elvis eats 22 Big Macs in a hour in order to avoid meeting Cliff Richard. 1975.#MusicHistoryInPictures pic.twitter.com/WoXWKqPGwS — Bacardi Oakheart (@Midgetgems26) November 21, 2023

And this.

But the best – the very best – response came from the great Alison Moyet.

See? Being fat can have its upsides. https://t.co/U8syjQATkw — Alison Moyet (@AlisonMoyet) November 21, 2023

Hits all – ALL – the right notes.

Naw he was just being totally honest — ALEXX FLEMING (@_FLECKY_) November 21, 2023

Me too 🙂 — Alison Moyet (@AlisonMoyet) November 21, 2023

I love you Alison x — Dr Mike (@EmergMedDr) November 21, 2023

Wouldn't it have been great at that point if Alison just threw Cliff's book in the sodding bin?! — Donna Rees (@DonnaARees) November 21, 2023

To conclude …

We just don't hear enough from Alison Moyet. https://t.co/NOzNtH43ex — Ned Ryerson (@NedRyerson5) November 21, 2023

