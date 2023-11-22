Entertainment

The ‘funniest answer we’ve ever had on Pointless’ has been going viral again and it’s a proper hall of famer

John Plunkett. Updated November 22nd, 2023

This isn’t the first quiz contestant fail we’ve featured on these pages and it won’t be the last. But it is definitely one of the best.

It’s a moment from BBC1’s Pointless from back in the day which has just gone viral again on Twitter for reasons which will become apparent.

It’s from an edition of the show that aired all the way back in 2015 but – like JFK’s assassination – it will reverberate through history.

And because it got us thinking about unfortunate quiz answers …

Source @AndiMcLellan