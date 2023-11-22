The ‘funniest answer we’ve ever had on Pointless’ has been going viral again and it’s a proper hall of famer

Entertainment

This isn’t the first quiz contestant fail we’ve featured on these pages and it won’t be the last. But it is definitely one of the best.

It’s a moment from BBC1’s Pointless from back in the day which has just gone viral again on Twitter for reasons which will become apparent.

it's 60 years since JR Ewing was assassinated by Lee Harvey Oswald in Dallas. pic.twitter.com/fyee0EdU1a — Andi (@AndiMcLellan) November 22, 2023

It’s from an edition of the show that aired all the way back in 2015 but – like JFK’s assassination – it will reverberate through history.

This is still the greatest answer of any quiz show — Dawn Owen ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@yicker) November 22, 2023

Forget 'Pointless' this clip is priceless!! https://t.co/6aLlWtLsE9 — Gary Webster (@RealGaryWebster) November 22, 2023

And because it got us thinking about unfortunate quiz answers …

Source @AndiMcLellan