The ‘most heartbreaking moment in Muppet history’ had an equally moving side story

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 24th, 2023

The creator of the Muppets, Jim Henson, has to have been the most famous puppeteer of all time.

When he died in 1990, at the age of just 53, the world was shocked, and none more so than his friends and colleagues at The Muppet Show and Sesame Street – and the children who loved them.

Jim’s Muppet family acknowledged that with a very moving segment where they read genuine letters of condolence from young fans.

Even 33 years later, it still hits hard.

For one person, though, it carried a little extra weight.

This was her letter.

“Dear Kermit.

I hope you feel better. I will miss Jim Henson, too.

I hope this letter makes you feel better.

I love you.”

If the collection of letters had broken people a little, Bridget’s story finished the job.

Eleanor Chuck summed it up.

