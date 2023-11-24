The ‘most heartbreaking moment in Muppet history’ had an equally moving side story

Entertainment

The creator of the Muppets, Jim Henson, has to have been the most famous puppeteer of all time.

When he died in 1990, at the age of just 53, the world was shocked, and none more so than his friends and colleagues at The Muppet Show and Sesame Street – and the children who loved them.

Jim’s Muppet family acknowledged that with a very moving segment where they read genuine letters of condolence from young fans.

One of the most heartbreaking moments in Muppet history pic.twitter.com/SPOEDkmcI4 — Muppet History (@HistoryMuppet) November 21, 2023

Even 33 years later, it still hits hard.

I wasn’t emotionally in a place to handle this and now I’m sobbing https://t.co/7icKb1dP4l — (@EmmaTolkin) November 23, 2023

Oh my word. I’ve never seen this before https://t.co/mUU8hR4nh6 — Mathew Lyons (@MathewJLyons) November 22, 2023

Why did this cut like a knife through an onion? https://t.co/9kIwoPjZbz — M (@MfromPa) November 22, 2023

For one person, though, it carried a little extra weight.

I wrote the letter that Clifford reads starting at 0:56.

If you want the story about the letter, keep reading… https://t.co/mc4ElIBd67 — Dr. Bridget Keown (@SevenPaperclips) November 22, 2023

I was five years old when Jim Henson died. We were on our first family vacation at the time. When we got home, my mom and I went grocery shopping. At the checkout, I saw Life Magazine cover (below) featuring Kermit, sitting on Jim’s chair, looking sad. pic.twitter.com/hqNdmzIjaw — Dr. Bridget Keown (@SevenPaperclips) November 22, 2023

I started crying, inconsolably. Kermit was my hero, and I couldn’t bear that he was sad. Desperate to calm me down, my mom and the lady at the checkout agreed that I could write Kermit a letter, and that would make him feel better. — Dr. Bridget Keown (@SevenPaperclips) November 22, 2023

So I used every marker I could find to write & decorate the letter—because bright colors couldn’t fail to make Kermit happy.

I think we called the library for the address for the Jim Henson Corporation & sent the letter off. — Dr. Bridget Keown (@SevenPaperclips) November 22, 2023

Months later, some family friends mailed us a VHS of the show, having seen the letter.

…I still can’t watch the whole show, because I still can’t bear to see Kermit sad. But I hope my letter did make him feel better. — Dr. Bridget Keown (@SevenPaperclips) November 22, 2023

This was her letter.

“Dear Kermit. I hope you feel better. I will miss Jim Henson, too. I hope this letter makes you feel better. I love you.”

If the collection of letters had broken people a little, Bridget’s story finished the job.

If you love the Muppets and having javelins pierce your heart, check this out. It's been over 30 years and I still can't fathom how hard it must have been to lose Jim Henson. https://t.co/4qh9pEad0C — Arlo (@ArloStuff) November 22, 2023

This is wonderful BUT DO NOT read if you’re at work. Onions in the ventilation is not a convincing excuse (I have found) https://t.co/VSlL7wl4lM — Jonathan Roberts (@jonrob5000) November 22, 2023

This still gets me right in my heart — BizarWolf (@BizarWolf) November 22, 2023

I read your thread. I started sobbing. Your letter was extremely thoughtful and touching, as were the others. I was born in 1995, five years after he passed away. It pains me that I can never tell Mr. Henson how much his work means to me and so many others. From what I’ve seen.. https://t.co/38jq9Br54J — Alec (@AJD1667) November 22, 2023

Oh my god. This bit is always guaranteed to get me bawling my eyes out. https://t.co/lybUuQxxm1 — Susanne (@Cellardoor28) November 22, 2023

You’re her!? Wow, what a special moment to be part of. I was 4 when he passed and you spoke for all of us. — Eric Samaniego (@EricSamaniego) November 22, 2023

I was 7 when he passed and I remember it so vividly. My own son is 7 now and a bonafide Henson fan. Thankful for the letters that spoke for all of us and that Henson magic lives on. — Courtney Bates (@courtneymbates) November 22, 2023

Eleanor Chuck summed it up.

A little glimpse of what it is to be human ❤️ https://t.co/eWwvUgpIUT — Eleanor Chuck (@ellychuck) November 23, 2023

