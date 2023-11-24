Surely the greatest 2 minutes of Masterchef – or any TV cookery programme – you’ll ever watch

Entertainment

Full disclosure – we stopped catching up with MasterChef around the same time as Loyd Grossman gave up presenting it and yes, we know we’ve probably been missing out. And yes, we know we’re old.

But we didn’t know quite how much we’d been missing out until we came across this clip from the show, shared by @AndyHa_ over on Twitter.

And it’s not only the show’s greatest 2 minutes, it’s surely the best 2 minutes of any TV cookery programme, anywhere.

Mad to think nothing on MasterChef will ever top this pic.twitter.com/DfEgO7GDBt — Andy Ha (@AndyHa_) November 21, 2023

Just in case you’re wondering – as we were – it’s an episode of Masterchef: The Professionals from back in 2017.

It prompted no end of responses as you might imagine, and here are our favourites.

As a non chef, please explain — Mr Stubot (@StuartCrispe) November 21, 2023

The fact he made a fish omelette, probably. — Andy Ha (@AndyHa_) November 21, 2023

I can’t explain it fully, but he looks like he’s wearing a rubber Gordon Ramsay bank robber mask. — Lies on Mars (@BeanPeaArthur) November 21, 2023

the last sentence had me on the FLOOR — MM (@vonlebo) November 22, 2023

got to feel for the guy, you can see the nerves on him. Swear gregg even emphasises “omelette” when asking what he’s going for as if to say yeah mate that’s the right choice absolutely dreadful — Nevermxnd (@ClassicCulprit) November 21, 2023

Even the cod is looking up thinking what the fuck is he doing pic.twitter.com/uvOey3V2At — David Hindmarsh (@DavidHindmarsh7) November 21, 2023

