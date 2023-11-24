Entertainment

Surely the greatest 2 minutes of Masterchef – or any TV cookery programme – you’ll ever watch

Poke Staff. Updated November 24th, 2023

Full disclosure – we stopped catching up with MasterChef around the same time as Loyd Grossman gave up presenting it and yes, we know we’ve probably been missing out. And yes, we know we’re old.

But we didn’t know quite how much we’d been missing out until we came across this clip from the show, shared by @AndyHa_ over on Twitter.

And it’s not only the show’s greatest 2 minutes, it’s surely the best 2 minutes of any TV cookery programme, anywhere.

Just in case you’re wondering – as we were – it’s an episode of Masterchef: The Professionals from back in 2017.

It prompted no end of responses as you might imagine, and here are our favourites.

