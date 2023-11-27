There were lots of funny responses to Nadine Dorries’ photo with Boris Johnson but only one clear winner

Pics

Over on Twitter Nadine Dorries has been reunited with her favourite PM in the whole world ever, Boris Johnson.

It must have been exciting for the former culture secretary to finally meet a reader of her book about Johnson’s downfall.

Food, fire, friends, children, dogs, long chats. Perfect cold afternoon. Photo taken by ⁦@carrielbjohnson⁩ pic.twitter.com/tp7qBOAZiY — Rt Hon Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) November 25, 2023

And it prompted lots of funny and totally on-point replies.

1.

2.

These Christmas ads get worse and worse. What's this one for? pic.twitter.com/xD1eRNsEKe — Otto English (@Otto_English) November 26, 2023

3.

The stench of incompetence and failure. — Miffy (@miffythegamer) November 25, 2023

4.

I wonder where that thumb’s been? https://t.co/dfij2KzsgB — Miffy (@miffythegamer) November 26, 2023

5.

Just Nads toasting by an open liar … https://t.co/agVG1dhSsW — Old Gassy (@OldGassy1984) November 26, 2023

6.

What a clout goblin. pic.twitter.com/V9vj8kBzBy — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) November 25, 2023

7.

Did he season his fingers? — Rockcliffe Files (@RockcliffeFiles) November 25, 2023

8.

Weird to also have a painting above the fireplace of Boris and Carrie, with Nadine muscling in on the shot. https://t.co/7HWnMaEYph — James O'Malley (@Psythor) November 25, 2023

9.

Village of the Damned sequel looks good. pic.twitter.com/UozEA32FWm — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) November 25, 2023

But there was only one clear winner, from author, actor, writer, director and all-round David Bowie expert, Nicholas Pegg.

It’s a clever touch that his pants are on fire. pic.twitter.com/qtkip4haeJ — Nicholas Pegg (@NicholasPegg) November 26, 2023

Stop the count!

(Just in the interests of balance and all that ….)

Fabulous photo. Please let Boris know how much he is missed by us all — Mia (@MiaRuby24) November 25, 2023

We certainly will.

