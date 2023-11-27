Pics

There were lots of funny responses to Nadine Dorries’ photo with Boris Johnson but only one clear winner

Poke Staff. Updated November 27th, 2023

Over on Twitter Nadine Dorries has been reunited with her favourite PM in the whole world ever, Boris Johnson.

It must have been exciting for the former culture secretary to finally meet a reader of her book about Johnson’s downfall.

And it prompted lots of funny and totally on-point replies.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

But there was only one clear winner, from author, actor, writer, director and all-round David Bowie expert, Nicholas Pegg.

Stop the count!

(Just in the interests of balance and all that ….)

We certainly will.

Source @NadineDorries