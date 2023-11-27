This Tory high-up was brutally owned by a bloody great big graphic on Sky News it’s just magnificent

Politics

Here’s half a minute or so to put a spring in your step today.

It’s Laura Trott, chief secretary to the Treasury and basically chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s number two, going on Sky News to tell everyone just how much people’s taxes are being reduced by after Hunt’s autumn statement.

Except Sky News presenter Trevor Phillips had a graph which suggested otherwise, so he put it up on the big screen and the look on Trott’s face was just a peach.

Laura Trott; Inflation is now down, we have turned a corner & that's why we can take steps to bring the tax burden down#TrevorPhillips: But you're not bringing the tax burden down… we're now at the highest tax burden since 1948, that's before I was born… #bbclaurak pic.twitter.com/ckmlFWy1p8 — Haggis_UK (@Haggis_UK) November 26, 2023

Mouth going up and down like a fish basically, but no words coming out.

And here are just a few of the things people said about it.

The look on her face, when her bullshit is called out. https://t.co/KFOhdpdh8n — ЅΙÐЅΙΧΤУŦОŮŖ (@ZXretroXX) November 26, 2023

"Ooof… can't believe he called me out" pic.twitter.com/T7lwmz2hQU — Armaniio (@Armaniiio) November 26, 2023

The only corner we have turned is the U bend. https://t.co/APimwj7WB8 — Dr Lindsay Maxwell [email protected] (@ParisDaguerre) November 26, 2023

Up is down says the Chief Secretary to the Treasury, George Orwell anticipated this in his brilliant books Animal Farm & 1984 — Ray Harding (@RayHard34750901) November 26, 2023

Is the tide turning? Are interviewers being told to turn on the screws now it’s clear the Tories are toast? It’s odd how suddenly this Govt are being challenged more than ever before on their gaslighting & lies https://t.co/2F7v23FhOM — Ilikecaketoo (@Cakeislovely) November 26, 2023

When they actually believe their own rhetoric it becomes embarrassing to watch https://t.co/4kiGl7l9ij — Alex – Not so calm anymore #GENow (@Alexverycalm) November 26, 2023

What is it that bullying Marxist Trevor Phillips DOESN’T UNDERSTAND?!

The tax burden has gone UP but that’s because we are helping people by bringing taxes DOWN.

The articulate & highly intelligent Laura Trott firmly puts the idiot Phillips in his place.pic.twitter.com/P7ceMoeAqm — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) November 26, 2023

To conclude …

After the Chief Secretary to the Treasury Laura Trott claims the Government is taking "steps to bring the tax burden down", Sky News puts up a graph showing what is really happening. pic.twitter.com/PIAHeN4ZRe — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) November 26, 2023

