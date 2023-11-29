Politics

Gillian Keegan insists the Parthenon Sculptures have to stay in Britain because of the law – 15 sustained objections

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 29th, 2023

A diplomatic row has broken out between the UK and Greece after Rishi Sunak cancelled his planned meeting with Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, offering him time with the Deputy PM, Oliver Dowden.

Mr. Mitsotakis declined the offer.

The Sunak sulk kicked in after the Greek PM discussed the Parthenon Sculptures – known in the UK as the Elgin Marbles – on the BBC’s political show, Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.

Here are a few thoughts people shared.

The Government closed ranks on the matter, insisting that there had been an agreement for the sculptures, currently housed in the British Museum, to remain off the table during talks – something denied by Greece.

In a clip shared by ITV News, Gillian Keegan explained the official permission on the fate of the looted artefacts.

It’s not clear why the Government fielded someone so oblivious to the events in question that she can’t pronounce Elgin, but it was the point of law that grabbed most people’s attention. This was their response.

At least she isn’t a real minister of the UK Government. Right?

Image Screengrab, Screengrab