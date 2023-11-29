Gillian Keegan insists the Parthenon Sculptures have to stay in Britain because of the law – 15 sustained objections

Politics

A diplomatic row has broken out between the UK and Greece after Rishi Sunak cancelled his planned meeting with Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, offering him time with the Deputy PM, Oliver Dowden.

Mr. Mitsotakis declined the offer.

The Sunak sulk kicked in after the Greek PM discussed the Parthenon Sculptures – known in the UK as the Elgin Marbles – on the BBC’s political show, Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.

This is apparently the reason why Rishi Sunak is snubbing the Greek Prime Minister. Kyriakos Mitsotakis: "If you cut the Mona Lisa in half, & had half of it at the Louvre & half of it at the British Museum… would you appreciate the beauty of the painting." pic.twitter.com/rIsMXbGBjL — Haggis_UK (@Haggis_UK) November 28, 2023

I've visited the Acropolis and the superb Acropolis Museum, the bits of the building that Elgin stole on 1801 don't belong in London. If I were Kyriakos Mitsotakis I'd take Big Ben home with me and put it on display in Athens to 'protect it'https://t.co/kYN1fNOkeM — Trumpton (@Trump_ton) November 28, 2023

Sunak : I'm absolutely determined to do everything to deal with illegal immigration! Also Sunak : I'm cancelling lunch today with the PM of one of the countries we most need to collaborate with on this international issue because I'm in a huff over a 2.500 yr old marble frieze pic.twitter.com/rIYYAExRIf — Alex Taylor (@AlexTaylorNews) November 28, 2023

If Britain give Greece back the marbles, how do we know they won't just be eaten by hungry, hungry hippocrates? — Andy Ryan (@ItsAndyRyan) November 28, 2023

The Government closed ranks on the matter, insisting that there had been an agreement for the sculptures, currently housed in the British Museum, to remain off the table during talks – something denied by Greece.

In a clip shared by ITV News, Gillian Keegan explained the official permission on the fate of the looted artefacts.

'The Elgin Marbles are actually protected under law and under that law they have to stay in the British Museum' Education Secretary @GillianKeegan says 'it's very clear' the Elgin Marbles should stay in the UK https://t.co/j7fxZFmVoB pic.twitter.com/NLaBoHSS8G — ITV News Politics (@ITVNewsPolitics) November 28, 2023

It’s not clear why the Government fielded someone so oblivious to the events in question that she can’t pronounce Elgin, but it was the point of law that grabbed most people’s attention. This was their response.

1.

Supreme court says the government's plans to send vulnerable asylum seekers to Rwanda is unlawful:

We shall change the law and break international law if necessary Greece wants their shit back:

I'm afraid we are bound by the 1963 statute of no takesies backsies https://t.co/YXFy0jThRF — James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 28, 2023

2.

We passed a law saying we could keep the stuff we nicked probably sounded better in her head. https://t.co/P6N74eZLkz — Daniel Sohege (@stand_for_all) November 28, 2023

3.

Just to explain, if it's the law, it's the law. Laws are always laws. No one has ever changed a law. A law is a law is a law for evermore. As with putting people in stocks. It's why we put people in stocks because it's the law. https://t.co/wDevx4fakW — Michael Rosen (@MichaelRosenYes) November 28, 2023

4.

Who wrote the laws under which it is stated that they have to remain in the UK, Gillian? Because I feel like that might be significant? https://t.co/Aczuzz1UlN — Fancy Brenda ️‍️‍⚧️ (they/she) (@SpillerOfTea) November 28, 2023

5.

This is the most colonial statement ever “Yea we took your stuff but this piece of paper we wrote on says we have to keep it. Soz, that’s the law” https://t.co/EShRVvcqFk — Kerry-Anne Mendoza ️‍ (@TheMendozaWoman) November 28, 2023

6.

I love the fact they think “the Elgin Marbles are ours because we said they’re ours” is a workable legal defence. It has the same legal grounds as me stealing from my neighbour, and writing my name on the things I’ve stolen to assert ownership. https://t.co/GzQPt0E7OG — Mark Grimshaw (@MarkGComedyUK) November 28, 2023

7.

We've finally found a law they're not prepared to break in a specific and limited way. https://t.co/8xA3IkWSeY — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) November 28, 2023

8.

Whose law? The Ottomans? They are the Parthenon Marbles! — David Noble (@DavidPNoble63) November 28, 2023

9.

It’s genuinely as if she’s doing a sketch about a satirist doing an impression of her. Parody and reality now inseparable — Brendan May (@bmay) November 28, 2023

10.

i can't tell if tories are pretending to be thick or if they actually just are thick. — ℓყรɓεƭɦ (@SloaneFragment) November 28, 2023

11.

England in a nutshell: pic.twitter.com/94uZ4FlOef — Princess Consuela Bhammock (@PrinConsuella_) November 28, 2023

12.

Gillian Keegan there, a woman so stupid she needs to follow instructions to put her socks on. — Neil (@nellyweather) November 28, 2023

13.

It's all getting a bit The Thick Of It, isn't it. https://t.co/NYAXSrmOUR — Dr Duncan Robertson (@Dr_D_Robertson) November 28, 2023

14.

They were stolen. What’s the law say about theft? They must be returned. It really is as simple as that. — TheDemon (@Damoned) November 28, 2023

15.

I'm with Gillian Keegan on the Parthenon Sculptures – obviously a vital part of history and culture. Perhaps she could advance the debate by explaining the pic below and telling us what it means (other than a centaur getting a knee in the marbles). pic.twitter.com/0vYleOakGR — Paul (@PaulOnBooks) November 29, 2023

At least she isn’t a real minister of the UK Government. Right?

Thank you yes it is. Everything in the British Museum is British because we said so after we took them. Just like my cousin’s coat is now mine thank you https://t.co/KRFohwXjhy — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) November 28, 2023

