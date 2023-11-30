Matt Hancock being owned by his own book is even more satisfying than that SAS interrogation

News

It was former health secretary Matt Hancock’s turn to give evidence to the Covid inquiry today, and while there were numerous notable exchanges, this one stood out.

It’s Hancock telling Hugo Keith, who is leading the inquiry’s counsel team, how he first told Boris Johnson to lockdown on 13 March, 2000.

Except Keith wonders why Hancock didn’t mention this in his book, and it’s a supremely satisfying watch.

Wow! – Matt Hancock, "I first told PM Boris Johnson to lockdown on March 13th" Hugo Keith, "You mention other things on that day but your book makes no reference to this" MH, "I didn't have full access to my papers" HK, "Your book says you had all your papers, notes, memos,… pic.twitter.com/rEUXsyAwWv — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) November 30, 2023

Ooof.

Hancock relying on the fact nobody read his book here https://t.co/m6TgT3QRq1 — Rachel Charlton-Dailey (she/they) (@RachelCDailey) November 30, 2023

“I made it up for this inquiry” https://t.co/j523C8v8Ur — NorfolkAnalytica I’m not ok with Genocide (@Fixed_that_4_U) November 30, 2023

All you pricks cheering him on Reality TV need to watch this. https://t.co/PQ27OuJWWL — Playingitagain (@AmeliaRocket1) November 30, 2023

I think the interrogator of Hancock on his SAS reality show outing had it about right when she called him a 'shit-faced little weasel'… https://t.co/XY7yqeRA7L — Simon Scarrow (@SimonScarrow) November 30, 2023

Even more satisfying than this? Very possibly …

This was glorious to watch pic.twitter.com/ZkUMvdzBV0 — WayneDavid (@WayneDavid81) October 30, 2023

And finally …

Matt Hancock now into the third hour of questioning pic.twitter.com/lafpBRF0OL — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) November 30, 2023

