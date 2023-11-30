News

Matt Hancock being owned by his own book is even more satisfying than that SAS interrogation

John Plunkett. Updated November 30th, 2023

It was former health secretary Matt Hancock’s turn to give evidence to the Covid inquiry today, and while there were numerous notable exchanges, this one stood out.

It’s Hancock telling Hugo Keith, who is leading the inquiry’s counsel team, how he first told Boris Johnson to lockdown on 13 March, 2000.

Except Keith wonders why Hancock didn’t mention this in his book, and it’s a supremely satisfying watch.

Ooof.

Even more satisfying than this? Very possibly …

And finally …

Source @implausibleblog