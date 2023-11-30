Shane MacGowan’s death sent the Pogues’ legendary takedown of Laurence Fox viral all over again

Celebrity

Sad news today that the great Shane MacGowan has died aged just 65.

The Pogues frontman and lead songwriter had recently been in hospital after being diagnosed with encephalitis.

His death prompted no end of tributes on Twitter and will no doubt propel the Pogues’ fabulous Fairytale of New York, featuring Kirsty MacColl, to the Christmas number one.

‘O Captain! My Captain! Our fearful trip is done..’ pic.twitter.com/YnkreXRmYB — Spider Stacy (@spiderstacy) November 30, 2023

Alongside all the clips and memories, it also sent the Pogues’ legendary takedown of Laurence Fox viral all over again.

Fox had been on Twitter to complain about the BBC’s decision to play an edited version of Fairytale of New York. Here’s what Fox said, three years ago almost to the day.

‘Here we go again. The cultural commissars at the @bbc are telling you what is and isn’t appropriate for your ignorant little ears. Wouldn’t it be nice if we sent the (proper) version to the top of the charts? #DefundTheBBC. RT.’

And the response from @poguesofficial on Twitter went viral then and it’s going viral now.

RIP to Shane MacGowan, a real one pic.twitter.com/UPiItMZ6SN — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) November 30, 2023

RIP Shane MacGowan.

Source @Luiseach @poguesofficial