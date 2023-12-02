The best (or worst) timed car crash in the history of TV news has gone viral again
One Teeside councillor, Mr Davidson, was right in the middle of telling a reporter that the A19 wasn’t dangerous, when the gods of irony conspired against him.
Watch what happened.
“I will not accept that it’s a highly dangerous road” pic.twitter.com/WOqqMwrSZe
— Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) December 1, 2023
The clip, from 1988, has cropped up a few times in the past and is always a crowd pleaser.
Here’s what people have been saying about it this time around.
1.
Climate policy explained. https://t.co/pa42CjLVzQ
— Al Buhashee ✘ (@buhashee) December 2, 2023
2.
I could watch this on a perpetual loop.
His eye roll at the end is just perfect. https://t.co/Y9MAOWyvy4
— Tom Reagan’s Hat (@RufusTSuperfly) December 2, 2023
3.
When you push code to production on Friday at 5 pm and notice things going wrong by Saturday afternoon, yet you pretend it wasn’t your fault… https://t.co/YBglF8diEL
— nixCraft (@nixcraft) December 2, 2023
4.
Kids ask me what it was like growing up in the late 80s.
This. This is what it was like. https://t.co/kUTtkDbaEX
— Dr Seth Thévoz (@SAThevoz) December 2, 2023
5.
“So I think any commentary or accusations that [austerity] is what’s happening is just simply unfounded” – Sunak https://t.co/H1c4760zlB
— Thomas Ingleson-Grey (@inglesongrey) December 2, 2023
6.
Still one of my favourite clips.
The second and third crashes are the kicker. https://t.co/WvIwjkGYNl
— Howard Walker (@1HowardWalker) December 2, 2023
7.
The greatest interview in television history?? https://t.co/GJlfcpROyG
— Paul Reaper (@Reaps11) December 2, 2023
8.
A metaphor for how the UK is run https://t.co/ZmKKw0BQl6
— Gareth Hughes (@gazceidz) December 2, 2023
9.
Timing is everything. https://t.co/2a431aFlZT
— Matt (@MATTxLAW) December 2, 2023
We’ll just leave this here.
— Pranay Manocha (@PranMan) December 2, 2023
Source Jim Pickard Image Screengrab