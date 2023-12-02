The best (or worst) timed car crash in the history of TV news has gone viral again

Videos

One Teeside councillor, Mr Davidson, was right in the middle of telling a reporter that the A19 wasn’t dangerous, when the gods of irony conspired against him.

Watch what happened.

“I will not accept that it’s a highly dangerous road” pic.twitter.com/WOqqMwrSZe — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) December 1, 2023

The clip, from 1988, has cropped up a few times in the past and is always a crowd pleaser.

Here’s what people have been saying about it this time around.

1.

2.

I could watch this on a perpetual loop.

His eye roll at the end is just perfect. https://t.co/Y9MAOWyvy4 — Tom Reagan’s Hat (@RufusTSuperfly) December 2, 2023

3.

When you push code to production on Friday at 5 pm and notice things going wrong by Saturday afternoon, yet you pretend it wasn’t your fault… https://t.co/YBglF8diEL — nixCraft (@nixcraft) December 2, 2023

4.

Kids ask me what it was like growing up in the late 80s. This. This is what it was like. https://t.co/kUTtkDbaEX — Dr Seth Thévoz (@SAThevoz) December 2, 2023

5.

“So I think any commentary or accusations that [austerity] is what’s happening is just simply unfounded” – Sunak https://t.co/H1c4760zlB — Thomas Ingleson-Grey (@inglesongrey) December 2, 2023

6.

Still one of my favourite clips.

The second and third crashes are the kicker. https://t.co/WvIwjkGYNl — Howard Walker (@1HowardWalker) December 2, 2023

7.

The greatest interview in television history?? https://t.co/GJlfcpROyG — Paul Reaper (@Reaps11) December 2, 2023

8.

A metaphor for how the UK is run https://t.co/ZmKKw0BQl6 — Gareth Hughes (@gazceidz) December 2, 2023

9.

We’ll just leave this here.

Source Jim Pickard Image Screengrab