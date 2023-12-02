Videos

The best (or worst) timed car crash in the history of TV news has gone viral again

Poke Staff. Updated December 2nd, 2023

One Teeside councillor, Mr Davidson, was right in the middle of telling a reporter that the A19 wasn’t dangerous, when the gods of irony conspired against him.

Watch what happened.

The clip, from 1988, has cropped up a few times in the past and is always a crowd pleaser.

Here’s what people have been saying about it this time around.

We’ll just leave this here.

Source Jim Pickard Image Screengrab