There’s been a glitch in the Matrix – and these chickens are the proof

If you’ve watched the Wachowskis’ classic film The Matrix, you’ll be aware that a glitch is given away by something unusual happening, such as seeing the same character twice in rapid succession, for example.

A TikToker named BRI – @brianna_antionette – accidentally caught one of those glitches on camera when she went to feed her chickens. Watch what happened.

Someone had a theory that electricity might explain the odd behaviour …

Not that, then.

Someone else – quite rudely, we thought – suspected Brianna of fakery.

Perfect response. People had a lot to say about the chickens’ unusual behaviour – not all of it entirely serious.

Chicken expert here! They do that when the weather gets colder it helps them conserve energy for when they have to cross the road

Gibby

Ummmm This is like the best evidence I’ve seen for a glitch in the matrix.

Aut

Not me yelling at the screen “go touch one to reset them!”

Hillary Marchand

The chickens were like “you know what would be funny?”

Shelby Denham My chickens woke up and chose VIOLENCE that day.

@brianna_antionette

Chicken Blogger here, this is very common in fall/winter. They have a special inner ear bone called the EDM. They will move once the beat drops.

Slime Lapse

Maybe don’t keep them out too late. batteries probably died during night time update which forced daytime reboot after the update finished downloading.

Mario

Got too far away from the Wi-Fi. They’re buffering.

Madaisha

A lot of people had the same strong theory.

They’re hiding from a hawk and you’re out there screaming “chickens! Chickens!”

Jake S

There’s a hawk 100%

Tincat_

Yall they probably saw a hawk.

Kay

It’s not a glitch ‍♀️that’s a freeze bc someone thinks they saw a hawk.

w i t c h f o o t

Was there a hawk in the sky?

Greysheep Yes!

@brianna_antionette

In the interest of science – and chickens – we did our own research. Thanks, Google.

In case you were concerned – and so you should be – the chickens are fine …and have names. Well …name.

Follow BRI to keep track of the Peppers – or should that be Peckers?

