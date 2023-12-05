Denise Welch has shared her ‘most embarrassing moment’ and it’s hilariously candid stuff
Denise Welch, of Coronation Street and Loose Women fame, has been interviewed for a Guardian newspaper Q&A. Amongst other things she was asked about her most embarrassing moment.
It’s fair to say she didn’t hold back, in more ways than one… Thanks to Anita Singh for sharing on Twitter.
Start your weekend with Denise Welch https://t.co/T1rZi4SL8b pic.twitter.com/LB659kyAMg
— Anita Singh (@anitathetweeter) December 2, 2023
Let’s have a closer look…
Good Lord! Let’s have a look at some of the reactions it provoked…
1.
Sounds more like Denise Squelch. Am I right? I’ll get me coat.
— Joe Flynn (@mrjoeflynn) December 2, 2023
2.
I'm not normally a fan of hers. But fair play, this is excellent.
— bob s (@bob_smithson) December 2, 2023
3.
If people were totally honest in The Guardian Q&A 50% of "Most Embarrassing Moments" would involve the person shitting themselves. https://t.co/g4qnJH1UlX
— Paul Crust (@ghosteggs) December 2, 2023
4.
I never want to read that again. https://t.co/5eN78JAGo0 pic.twitter.com/cu5CDMujCN
— cam ❄️ (@soapextras) December 2, 2023
5.
This is who could’ve been Taylor Swift’s mother in law btw https://t.co/4Y1kXJsRYA
— Hannah (@Kopfschmerzens) December 2, 2023
6.
Fair play to her having the guts to admit to this! https://t.co/3cq2jgbTrF
— FrankieIsWriting (@FrankieWriting) December 2, 2023
There was one question on people’s minds.
It’s frustrating me that she doesn’t say WHY.
— Jamie Smart (@jamiesmart) December 2, 2023
Our guess is she saw the price of a cup of coffee. Still – bet she feels better after letting it out.
Source Anita Singh Image Screengrab