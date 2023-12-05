That awkward moment when even a Telegraph journalist thinks the Tory immigration policy is a bit much

Politics

On Monday, Home Secretary James Cleverly proved he’d thoroughly embraced the quantum leap into the shoes of his predecessor Suella Braverman by announcing some ill-considered and punitive measures to reduce immigration.

Here’s how Rishi Sunak misrepresented the announcement.

Amongst the proposals are:

Raising the minimum earnings required to get a skilled worker visa to £38,700. Raising the minimum earnings required to be sponsored by a family member to £38,700. Barring health and social care workers from bringing in dependants. Reducing the amount of dependants overseas students can bring in. Raising the NHS surcharge by more than 65 per cent.

The Government calculates that its full package of measures will reduce immigration by 300,000 – although it is unclear to anyone, including them, how that will be divided between workers and dependants.

Cleverly: "Bring in the people who are actually employed… but not the dependents." Overseas workers will not choose the UK and fill our critical job vacancies if we ban dependents when they can go to other countries that allow them. The UK is competing globally for workers. pic.twitter.com/BjtxcdkciM — Adam Schwarz (@AdamJSchwarz) December 4, 2023

Although health and social care workers will be exempt from meeting the new earnings threshhold because of the level of vacancies in that sector, it will form a substantial barrier to many other workers and post-graduate students, severely affecting NHS recruitment.

Current NHS starting salaries: Junior doctor £32.4k

Nurse £28.4k

Paramedic £28.4k

Midwife £28.4k

Radiographer £28.4k

Healthcare assistant £22.8k

Physiotherapist £28.4k

Dietician £28.4k

Occupational therapist £28.4k Are you actually *trying* to destroy the NHS, @JamesCleverly? pic.twitter.com/GR6Ui2CAxn — Rachel Clarke (@doctor_oxford) December 4, 2023

The news has been met with dismay and a lot of out and out mockery.

man do the Tories hate foreign people who aren’t wealthy donors — Toby Earle Threads tobyontv (@TobyonTV) December 4, 2023

2019 – Tories promise to fix social care. 2023 – Tories promise to 'fix' social care. pic.twitter.com/DpsPzei0WR — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) December 4, 2023

This is the same party who'll tell you that the nuclear family with a stay-at-home parent is the basis of a stable society. So you should have a spouse and children, just not if you want to come here to work. They're grasping at xenophobic straws by this point. https://t.co/ynHvmx1TgK — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) December 4, 2023

Let’s particularly cut immigration of women, shall we? Not only the gender pay gap working against them here, but LTFT working around caring responsibilities. https://t.co/5NhsLmniZt — Dr Kate Womersley (@bykatewomersley) December 4, 2023

"I'm sorry to tell you that Santa won't be coming this year as Mrs Claus doesn't meet the minimum earning threshold for a partner of a migrant worker." pic.twitter.com/UHWIfK590w — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) December 4, 2023

In a twist, Tim Stanley – the genius pro-Conservative Telegraph journalist who thinks Laurence Fox was radicalised by not getting leading roles in the RSC – has come out against the move in an explanatory thread.

The irony was not lost on anyone.

1.

One of the most pisspoor Telegraph columnists (and there’s a *lot* of competition) suddenly realises that the disgusting, jingoistic policies they routinely cheer also apply to people that they know. https://t.co/501z9Eh3Nk — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) December 4, 2023

2.

… and then silence as the leopards devoured the last sinew of his masseter muscle. https://t.co/pV4ymewN8M — Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte) December 4, 2023

3.

"But I never thought voting for the Being Horrible to Foreigners Party would be horrible to foreigners I liked" https://t.co/H49wVIgwVR — Ollie (@Oliverq85) December 4, 2023

4.

oof, the problems with this policy have already occurred to the Telegraph https://t.co/bsT7UsJkqx — robert shrimsley (@robertshrimsley) December 4, 2023

5.

One wonders whether this particular effect, uneasiness with which doesn’t seem to be confined to opponents of the Tories, had been fully thought through https://t.co/peo5Gpy673 — Adam Payne (@adampayne26) December 4, 2023

6.

I can’t even bring myself to laugh at this. Honestly feel nothing but contempt. https://t.co/Tz05rLRnlU — Ally Fogg (@AllyFogg) December 4, 2023

7.

Brexidiot suddenly realises that even special people like him and his friend can be shat on by the Brexit they’ve been wanging off about for 7 years. Karma’s a nasty bedfellow. https://t.co/QQ1fP6tZpJ — Withnail Jones (@withnailjones) December 4, 2023

8.

If Tory immigration policy is even too hard Right for *checks notes* Tim Stanley then maybe Rishi Sunak is just bad at politics https://t.co/DxPvcUuuoL — Alexander Clarkson  (@APHClarkson) December 4, 2023

9.

Keep going Tim, you’re so close. https://t.co/N5St3bDW1z — Frank Clyde Lamar (@LumberjackLamar) December 4, 2023

10.

Unless your friend earns more than £38,700, he won’t be able to bring his partner. I think this is abysmal and wrong. But I must also add: this is exactly the kind of crackdown on legal migration the Telegraph has been agitating for for years. — Prof Tanja Bueltmann  (@TanjaBueltmann) December 4, 2023

11.

So write a column in the Torygraph pointing out what a stupid policy it is then — Louis 〓〓 Defend the right to vote (@LouisHenwood) December 4, 2023

Sam Freedman may have a good point.

I suspect @benwansell is right and this bit of the rushed immigration package won't survive. Pointlessly cruel in a way that's obvious even to Telegraph columnists. https://t.co/zqTlpOOChw — Sam Freedman (@Samfr) December 4, 2023

The Government intends to announce measures to address the number of people arriving via small boats in the English Channel. We confidently predict they’ll involve piranhas.

