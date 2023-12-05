Miranda Hart’s reaction to a fan choosing her sitcom for their Mastermind subject was peak Miranda
In October, one Miranda fan – Amy Roberts – chose the sitcom as her specialist subject on Mastermind, and she did rather well, picking up a respectable 10 points.
Recently, a delighted Miranda Hart shared her reaction to Amy’s round on her TikTok account, and it’s such fun!
@realmirandahartt I’m pretry good at this subject #fyp #mirandahart #suchfun #mastermind ♬ original sound – Miranda Hart
By our count, we think Miranda would have got nine points, although it’s a litte difficult to keep track over all that excitement.
Here’s how TikTok users reacted.
Well done. I’m impressed.
Jayne Borwick
There should have been a question about galloping!
Rachel from Filory
I love how excited you are by this true fan!!!
Kym
Your joy is beyond divine!
Ella Robertson McKay
Wow 😀 well done! You know it so well, almost as if you were Miranda yourself. Hahaha.
domijeune & cats
Aww Miranda, I love that you did this, I hope she’s seen it by now!
thisisjotoo
Nooo Miranda, Kerry Godliman didn’t play sandy, she was Michelle!
hayleylouise
How can you get a high score when the questions are about 1 hour long?
Cassie
This is, what I call, excellent!
Emma Simpson
Although Amy didn’t go on to win the heat, we’re sure that if she sees Miranda’s video, it’ll be better than a Mastermind title.
READ MORE
Stephen Merchant ‘went head to head’ with Mastermind’s Extras expert – watch what happened
Source Miranda Hart Image Screengrab