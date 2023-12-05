Miranda Hart’s reaction to a fan choosing her sitcom for their Mastermind subject was peak Miranda

Celebrity

In October, one Miranda fan – Amy Roberts – chose the sitcom as her specialist subject on Mastermind, and she did rather well, picking up a respectable 10 points.

Recently, a delighted Miranda Hart shared her reaction to Amy’s round on her TikTok account, and it’s such fun!

By our count, we think Miranda would have got nine points, although it’s a litte difficult to keep track over all that excitement.

Here’s how TikTok users reacted.

Well done. I’m impressed.

Jayne Borwick

There should have been a question about galloping!

Rachel from Filory

I love how excited you are by this true fan!!!

Kym

Your joy is beyond divine!

Ella Robertson McKay

Wow 😀 well done! You know it so well, almost as if you were Miranda yourself. Hahaha.

domijeune & cats

Aww Miranda, I love that you did this, I hope she’s seen it by now!

thisisjotoo

Nooo Miranda, Kerry Godliman didn’t play sandy, she was Michelle!

hayleylouise

How can you get a high score when the questions are about 1 hour long?

Cassie

This is, what I call, excellent!

Emma Simpson

Although Amy didn’t go on to win the heat, we’re sure that if she sees Miranda’s video, it’ll be better than a Mastermind title.

READ MORE

Stephen Merchant ‘went head to head’ with Mastermind’s Extras expert – watch what happened

Source Miranda Hart Image Screengrab