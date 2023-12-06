‘If Art Critics Talked Like Football Pundits’ is a worldy straight to the back of the net

Entertainment

Even if you don’t follow the beautiful game, you’ve probably heard its pundits via clips at the end of the news or on social media, so this hilarious mash-up of the worlds of football and art may seem weirdly familiar.

Manet’s pastel sketches showed that he really had great technique for a big man.

The lad nailed it. He must be over the moon. The capacity crowd shared their thoughts on Michael Spicer‘s latest masterpiece.

I’m looking forward to the other half of this swap when Brian Sewell covers Match of the Day.

leed1568

You’ve got to take your hat off to Mondrian for his ability to set up a corner.

claudiaxander

Picasso could have scored better during this time but he just seemed to be arms and legs all over the place.

entropybentwhistle

I wonder how many books on impressionism you had to read to write this but you have portrayed my confusion better than I ever could.

faizamhabib

Superb stuff. Michael shared the video on Twitter/X, where it continued to get a lot of love, picking up 2.7 million views in less than 24 hours.

1.

brilliant, Micah — Simon Schama (@simon_schama) December 5, 2023

2.

Your timing Michael is sublime

Just when we all need it — Robert Lindsay (@RobertLindsay) December 5, 2023

3.

Brilliant. The last word gave me a belly laugh. — Curtis Stigers (@curtisstigers) December 5, 2023

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Surely someone is looking at just turning this directly into an audio guide? https://t.co/DLYyRbzUfW — David Hingley (@David_Hingley) December 5, 2023

This comment proves just what a top class performance Michael pulled from his locker on the day.

READ MORE

We’ve all seen TV shows that start like this – just not as funny

Source Michael Spicer Image Screengrab