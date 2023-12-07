Joe Lycett had the best response to Rishi Sunak’s hilariously tetchy Rwanda emergency press conference

Celebrity

As he watches the last vestiges of his unelected authority slip from his grasp, Rishi Sunak called an emergency press conference on Thursday to tell anyone that would listen that his doomed Rwanda policy was going to work.

Oh yes it was!

Except no-one was buying it, not leat his (now former) immigration minister Robert Jenrick, who threw in the towel the previous day.

And the word that most people appeared to use about Sunak’s appearance today was, well, tetchy.

Sunak begins his speech on immigration by pointing out that his parents were immigrants, but they are different, because they worked hard, contributed, and became proud to be British. Only, that’s not actually ‘different’. It is the story of the vast majority of immigrants. ~AA pic.twitter.com/1Y6TkloaNK — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) December 7, 2023

And his attempt to stamp his authority on the issue – which, almost admirably, managed to achieve the exact opposite – generated no end of response as you might imagine.

“Going an inch further means Rwanda will collapse the scheme and then we won’t have anywhere to send anyone.” Rishi Sunak really just said that. Great Britain now, apparently, completely dependent on Rwanda to solve its problems. — Tom Peck (@tompeck) December 7, 2023

I am listening to Sunak. I have listened to crap before now in my life, but nothing like this. The man is declaring his contempt for reality, law, human rights and people. I loathe him for everything he is claiming and doing. — Richard Murphy (@RichardJMurphy) December 7, 2023

Me, for fucking years: “The UK is sliding into fascism and if we don’t act soon it’ll be too late.” Various cunts: “Oh, don’t be so dramatic!” Rishi Sunak, today: “We will ignore our obligations under domestic and international humanitarian law so we can persecute minorities.” — Fancy Brenda ️‍️‍⚧️ (they/she) (@SpillerOfTea) December 7, 2023

Yes Rishi, you’ve addressed the supreme court’s concerns. They’ll definitely be satisfied by this. You’ve shown Rwanda is safe by ordering people to call it safe in law. — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) December 7, 2023

Just call an election! My iud insertion was less painful than this — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) December 7, 2023

Fucking hell, even the Daily Mail is calling this an absolute shitshow. This is like Sunak performing at the school nativity and being heckled by his mum. — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) December 7, 2023

Sunak's emergency press conference in full pic.twitter.com/TlaT3bGeiZ — Stephen Graham (@StephenCVGraham) December 7, 2023

But the last word – and not for the first time – should surely go to the great and famously right-wing Joe Lycett.

.@RishiSunak well done hunni, you came across really calm and in control there. Job done. — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) December 7, 2023

Job done.

And it took us back to what Joe tweeted when Sunak became PM.

Well now I look like a right twat pic.twitter.com/1fiacSVw0Q — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) October 24, 2022

This person surely speaks for everyone.

I absolutely adore Joe Lycett https://t.co/5x2BGifHaI — Anneli (@pigletish) December 7, 2023

