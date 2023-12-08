A clip from a recent Ian Brown gig has provoked some hilariously catty comments

Entertainment

Even when The Stone Roses were at the peak of their sublime powers in the late 1980s / early 1990s, it’s fair to say that charismatic frontman Ian Brown was never the strongest singer. His voice, however, suited the music perfectly.

His singing style nowadays, unfortunately, seems to have gone the same way as his personal opinions: swiftly downhill. Since Covid he’s emerged as a bit of a conspiracy nut. An ardent anti-vaxxer, he believes that the pandemic was “planned and designed to make us digital slaves”.

Anyway – let’s have a quick look at what he’s up to now. Here’s a clip of him performing his solo song F.E.A.R. at Manchester’s Warehouse Party a few days ago, shared by Reece Cameron on Twitter. Earplugs at the ready …

Jesus Christ even for Ian Brown that’s fucking tragic pic.twitter.com/hi4wLseVo4 — Reece Cameron (@reececameron_) December 4, 2023

Well that was certainly different. His performance generated many hilariously scathing reactions. Let’s dive in …

1.

How is he not embarrassed — Bobby Wisdom (@Billisbob) December 4, 2023

2.

Can’t believe this is the same bloke who once sung Resurrection & Waterfall — Reece Cameron (@reececameron_) December 4, 2023

3.

For Everyone A Refund — ranno (@Chris_Ransom) December 4, 2023

4.

I've been on the receiving end of Mr Brown's 'singing' on a number of occasions. It's never been great but he's hitting new lows here — john rudd (@Johnnyr1970) December 4, 2023

5.

Not a great advert for non vaccination. — Ronan McCormack (@ronan_mccormack) December 4, 2023

6.

Is this a tribute to Cilla? — Neil Everest (@NeilEverest) December 4, 2023

7.

Does he use Auto-detune? — NOTLR (@NOTLR) December 4, 2023

8.

Who’d have thunk getting COVID twenty times to prove you’re tough would do in your vocal cords? https://t.co/PTpn2C0uVX — Tommy (@NYCFirm) December 4, 2023

9.

If this were happening on a plane, I’d walk out. https://t.co/IUUblJuFOC — ⚒ IronLion in NZ⚒ (@scott161) December 4, 2023

10.

Shut ur eyes & it’s a karaoke bar in Benidorm https://t.co/lo67NYn2Xn — Archie (@bennetta46) December 4, 2023

Truly a voice that could strip wallpaper…

Source @reececameron_