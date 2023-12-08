Entertainment

A clip from a recent Ian Brown gig has provoked some hilariously catty comments

David Harris. Updated December 8th, 2023

Even when The Stone Roses were at the peak of their sublime powers in the late 1980s / early 1990s, it’s fair to say that charismatic frontman Ian Brown was never the strongest singer. His voice, however, suited the music perfectly.

His singing style nowadays, unfortunately, seems to have gone the same way as his personal opinions: swiftly downhill. Since Covid he’s emerged as a bit of a conspiracy nut. An ardent anti-vaxxer, he believes that the pandemic was “planned and designed to make us digital slaves”.

via GIPHY

Anyway – let’s have a quick look at what he’s up to now. Here’s a clip of him performing his solo song F.E.A.R. at Manchester’s Warehouse Party a few days ago, shared by Reece Cameron on Twitter. Earplugs at the ready …

Well that was certainly different. His performance generated many hilariously scathing reactions. Let’s dive in …

Truly a voice that could strip wallpaper…

