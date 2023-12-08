Footballer Joey Barton’s defence why he can’t possibly be sexist goes straight into the facepalm hall of fame

Sport

You’ll be aware that for the last day or two former footballer Joey Barton has been telling everyone who would listen – Piers Morgan in this case – that women are ruining football.

Specifically, women pundits giving their take on the men’s game. Barton, who played for Newcastle, Man City and QPR among other clubs, reckons women are ‘taking over’ and it ‘ruins the experience for most men and it’s the men’s game’.

There’s a trophy-winning round-up of all the best responses here, but we mention it again because of Barton’s reasoning that he can’t possibly be sexist – THE VERY THOUGHT!.

"You can't be there to fit this woke agenda." Joey Barton doubles down on his view that women shouldn't commentate on men's football on Piers Morgan Uncensored.@Joey7Barton | @piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #PMU pic.twitter.com/hvk9SJPvbz — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) December 7, 2023

But if you can’t bring yourself to watch the whole thing, cut straight to the chase with this.

Come on guys, how can Joey Barton be sexist? His nan is literally a woman! pic.twitter.com/X1PAO682aA — joey t (@josephteee) December 8, 2023

Extraordinary scenes.

‘I’m not sexist, I’ve got a wife and a daughter’ classic https://t.co/s5dhcDsKaL — Alexandra Hartley (@AlexHartley93) December 8, 2023

Ah yes, of course, the David Brent defence.

To conclude …

Joey Barton and Piers Morgan discussing why women shouldn't have airtime on broadcast media is the perfect argument for women having airtime on broadcast media. — @[email protected] (@FrPip) December 8, 2023

Source @PiersUncensored