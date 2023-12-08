Johnny Mercer said the Tories had made ‘extraordinary progress’ on climate change and George Monbiot’s blistering response was 10/10

Politics

To BBC1’s Question Time – no, stick with us, please! – where Guardian columnist George Monbiot was a last-minute replacement after another panellist dropped out.

And we’re very glad he was, because his response to Conservative MP Johnny Mercer’s claim that that the government had made ‘extraordinary progress’ on climate change got an absolutely blistering response.

And it wasn’t just the Question Time audience that was applauding.

Johnny Mercer, "Extraordinary progress on climate change has been made under this Conservative government" George Monbiot, "No, extraordinary progress has not been made under this government. It has deliberately trashed some of the progress even that was made under Boris… pic.twitter.com/r6TYbGBj4X — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) December 7, 2023

Absolutely magnificent!

And he wasn’t finished here (different topic, same government).

There are SO many reasons to never vote Tory, but George Monbiot reminds decent people everywhere that during the Pandemic that Boris Johnson & the Tories were ‘the worst possible people at the worst possible time.’ #covidinquiryUK #BBCQT pic.twitter.com/yjedfx60SL — Elizabeth Gould (@MissyFitLondon) December 7, 2023

And here are just a few of the things people said about it.

1.

Somebody slipped up at the BBC allowing the erudite and incisive George Monbiot on ….what we’d give for the Opposition to show a fraction of his principles, his oratory, his ideas and his destruction of Government proposals. — Terrytini (@Terestini) December 7, 2023

2.

This is what happens @JohnnyMercerUK when you put someone on the panel who is far more knowledgeable than you about the current state of the UK. Amazing how different Mercer is when faced with a man. No showing off, no railroading refusing to shut up. Says it all. https://t.co/Mll6koKqb7 — Tig James Esq #FBPE #NotmyPM #Econocide (@tig_james) December 8, 2023

3.

The face of a Tory MP who knows it's over. pic.twitter.com/sTI9iFJhR1 — Ed Wrigley ️‍ (@edwrigley) December 7, 2023

4.

Tories look so incredibly ridiculous and stupid when they are confronted with simple facts – which can be called TRUTH. Then they have nothing more to say.

It is incredible how senior Tories can lie to the Public in broad daylight .

And only when someone clearly confronts them… https://t.co/wxLeK8dVwS — Matthias Mueller (@MatthiasMuell15) December 8, 2023

5.

@GeorgeMonbiot thank you. You really made your voice count tonight. This government’s record in the environment is and has been disastrous. — Dr Cynthia Larbey (@CynthiaLarbey) December 7, 2023

6.

Johnny Mercer has arse handed to him by George Monbiot https://t.co/Qn2JWxOEqD — Phil Veacock (@PhilVeacock) December 7, 2023

7.

@GeorgeMonbiot thank you. You really made your voice count tonight. This government’s record in the environment is and has been disastrous. — Dr Cynthia Larbey (@CynthiaLarbey) December 7, 2023

8.

Johnny Mercer MP saying to George Monbiot "I have no idea who you are" is the height of arrogance and unprofessionalism. If you are going on a national politics show with the significance of #BBCQT, you absolutely should research who your co-panellists are. — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) December 8, 2023

9.

Extraordinary progress I dont know why Mercer thought he wouldnt be called out on that — Krishna Patel (@krishna_patel6) December 7, 2023

READ MORE

Victoria Derbyshire brutally tearing apart the Tory deputy chair over Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda policy is one hell of a watch

Source @implausibleblog