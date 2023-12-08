Politics

Johnny Mercer said the Tories had made ‘extraordinary progress’ on climate change and George Monbiot’s blistering response was 10/10

John Plunkett. Updated December 8th, 2023

To BBC1’s Question Time – no, stick with us, please! – where Guardian columnist George Monbiot was a last-minute replacement after another panellist dropped out.

And we’re very glad he was, because his response to Conservative MP Johnny Mercer’s claim that that the government had made ‘extraordinary progress’ on climate change got an absolutely blistering response.

And it wasn’t just the Question Time audience that was applauding.

Absolutely magnificent!

And he wasn’t finished here (different topic, same government).

And here are just a few of the things people said about it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

READ MORE

Victoria Derbyshire brutally tearing apart the Tory deputy chair over Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda policy is one hell of a watch

Source @implausibleblog